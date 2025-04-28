Doctors are warning spring allergy sufferers about a new allergy phenomenon brought on by thunderstorms.

Dr. Rachna Shah, lead of the Loyola Medicine Allergy Count, said grass pollen combined with rain, lightning and strong winds can lead to "thunderstorm asthma."

Grass pollen can be prevalent until the end of May.

"This phenomenon occurs when there is grass pollen in particular," Shah said. "The rain and lightning break the pollen into even smaller particles, which can get deeper into our respiratory system, causing asthma-like symptoms."

People with grass allergies or a history of asthma are at a higher risk of suffering from the phenomenon.

"It’s important for these individuals to use preventative medications that have been prescribed to control allergies and asthma, carry an albuterol inhaler in case of worsening asthma, keep windows closed, and keep track of the pollen count," Shah said.