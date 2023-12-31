Chicago will ring in 2024 with a bang as the city brings back its epic New Year’s Eve fireworks display along the riverfront.

But when can you see them exactly and where?

Here's what to know:

What time are the New Year's Eve fireworks in Chicago?

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The fun starts at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 with the Mart showcase, followed by a countdown to the new year at 11:55 p.m. and midnight fireworks displays from six bridges along the river.

At Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., a 10-minute fireworks celebration takes place at midnight following a countdown to the new year.

Where will the NYE fireworks be held in Chicago?

Guests are invited to watch the show along Upper Wacker Drive from McClurg Court to Franklin Street, though riverfront access will be restricted beginning at 11 p.m.

A fireworks display and countdown at Navy Pier will take place at the lakefront as well.

How can you watch them from home?

NBC 5's annual, Emmy-nominated "A Very Chicago New Year" will bring a view of the city's massive fireworks display to homes across the region.

Beginning at 11 p.m. CT on Dec. 31, "A Very Chicago New Year" will feature celebratory parties throughout the Chicago area, with Chicago Today hosts Matt Rodrigues and Cortney Hall in Bridgeport at the newly-renovated Ramova Theatre, and NBC 5 anchor Evrod Cassimy and Country Music Television host Marley Sherwood at the iconic Palmer House in downtown Chicago. Contestants from the hit Netflix reality show "Love is Blind" will also make appearances.

Corgan and Mendel will offer an evening of performances from their popular teahouse, Madame ZuZu's in Highland Park, featuring sets from some of Chicago's most talented jazz musicians.

Special musical performances include singer-songwriter and three-time Latin Billboard Music Award winner Ivan Cornejo, indie rock sensation Mt. Joy and appearances from Billy Corgan & Friends.

More information can be found here.

Are the fireworks free?

Admission to Navy Pier for the show is free, but there is a cost for parking, according to officials. Visit navypier.org for more details.

Will there be any street closures?

Bridges on Franklin, LaSalle, Clark, Dearborn and State Streets will all close beginning at 11:45 p.m. The bridges are expected to reopen at 12:15 a.m. The bridge on Columbus will also be closed during that time.

Bridges on Wabash and Michigan Avenue will remain open.

What else should you know?

The event will be held in partnership with Art on the Mart projections on the Merchandise Mart’s facade (222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza), featuring highlights of artists’ works from the past five years.

“Chicagoans have the unique ability to find hope and resilience in each day and New Year’s Eve is the foundation of beginning a new year with the same unbridled optimism,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson, via the official announcement in conjunction with the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

The Mart projections will feature the following artists and works, according to Wednesday’s announcement:

Jonas Denzel: “explore”

Nick Cave: “Ba Boom Boom Pa Pop Pop”

Derrick Adams: “Funtime Unicorn: Ruby Rides Through Four Seasons”

Charles Atlas: “The Geometry of Thought”

Wills Glasspiegel and Brandon Calhoun: “Footnotes”

Jan Tichy: “Artes in Horto — Seven Gardens for Chicago”

Jason Salavon: “Homage in Between (Chicago Art, 20th Century)”

Spectralina: “Woven”

Yuge Zhou: “Love Letters”

Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project: “The Big Bang: Movement Theory + the Black Dancing Body”

For more info, visit Chicago.gov/NYE.