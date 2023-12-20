New Year's Eve fireworks set for Chicago's riverfront, Navy Pier

Chicago will ring in 2024 in grand style, with the announcement Wednesday heralding the return of a New Year’s Eve fireworks spectacular along the Chicago River at Wacker Drive.

The event will be held in partnership with Art on the Mart projections on the Merchandise Mart’s facade (222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza), featuring highlights of artists’ works from the past five years.

The fun starts at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 with the Mart showcase, followed by a countdown to the new year at 11:55 p.m. and midnight fireworks displays from six bridges along the river.

A fireworks display and countdown at Navy Pier will take place at the lakefront as well, starting at 11:59 p.m.

“Chicagoans have the unique ability to find hope and resilience in each day and New Year’s Eve is the foundation of beginning a new year with the same unbridled optimism,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson, via the official announcement in conjunction with the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

To accommodate the riverfront extravaganza, bridge closures will be in effect at Franklin, LaSalle, Clark, Dearborn and State streets as well as Columbus Drive, from 11:45 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. (The Wabash and Michigan Avenue bridges will remain open for the duration of the event.)

For optimum viewing, visitors are encouraged to gather along the river on Upper Wacker Drive from McClurg Court to Franklin Street. Riverwalk access will be closed starting at 11 p.m.

The Mart projections will feature the following artists and works, according to Wednesday’s announcement:

Jonas Denzel: “explore”

Nick Cave: “Ba Boom Boom Pa Pop Pop”

Derrick Adams: “Funtime Unicorn: Ruby Rides Through Four Seasons”

Charles Atlas: “The Geometry of Thought”

Wills Glasspiegel and Brandon Calhoun: “Footnotes”

Jan Tichy: “Artes in Horto — Seven Gardens for Chicago”

Jason Salavon: “Homage in Between (Chicago Art, 20th Century)”

Spectralina: “Woven”

Yuge Zhou: “Love Letters”

Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project: “The Big Bang: Movement Theory + the Black Dancing Body”

For more info, visit Chicago.gov/NYE.

At Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., a 10-minute fireworks celebration takes place at midnight following a countdown to the new year. Arrive early (crowd capacity may be reached as the evening goes on); admission to the pier is free, but there is a fee for parking. Visit navypier.org for more details.

‘A Very Chicago New Year': NBC 5 to welcome 2024 with Billy Corgan, other musicians

NBC 5's annual, Emmy-nominated "A Very Chicago New Year" will bring in an all-star lineup of hosts and performances, including Chicago music legend and Smashing Pumpkins founder Billy Corgan and his wife, fashion designer Chloe Mendel.

Beginning at 11 p.m. CT on Dec. 31, "A Very Chicago New Year" will feature celebratory parties throughout the Chicago area, with Chicago Today hosts Matt Rodrigues and Cortney Hall in Bridgeport at the newly-renovated Ramova Theatre, and NBC 5 anchor Evrod Cassimy and Country Music Television host Marley Sherwood at the iconic Palmer House in downtown Chicago. Contestants from the hit Netflix reality show "Love is Blind" will also make appearances.

Corgan and Mendel will offer an evening of performances from their popular teahouse, Madame ZuZu's in Highland Park, featuring sets from some of Chicago's most talented jazz musicians.

Special musical performances include singer-songwriter and three-time Latin Billboard Music Award winner Ivan Cornejo, indie rock sensation Mt. Joy and appearances from Billy Corgan & Friends.

More information can be found here.