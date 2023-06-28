Chicago Traffic

Updated list of NASCAR road closures, construction in and around Grant Park this week

Traffic, road closures and construction to expect in and around Chicago for the week of June 26, 2023

By Kye Martin

Tuesday: Southbound ‘curb lane’ of DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close at 6 a.m. from Balbo to Roosevelt

Wednesday: Beginning at 8 p.m. all of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close, from Randolph St. to McFetridge Drive. Expect an additional lane closure of northbound Michigan Ave, Van Buren to Jackson.  Monroe Street will close between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Thursday: Beginning at 8 p.m., a full closure of northbound Michigan Ave. between Balbo and Jackson. After 10p p.m., Roosevelt Road to close in both directions, between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Additionally, one southbound traffic lane on Michigan Ave. to close, from Jackson to Balbo

Friday:  Beginning at 5 p.m., a full closure of southbound Michigan Ave. between Balbo and Jackson.

More information about NASCAR Chicago street race road closures can be found here.

