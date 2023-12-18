These 19 new Illinois laws will impact motorists, transit users in 2024

The state of Illinois passed more than 300 new laws that will go into effect in 2024, and many of them could have an impact on how you commute, how you charge your cars or even how you stay safe on roadways.

On the safety front, a new bill will require “best practices” for stranded motorists to become a standard part of all Illinois Rules of the Road publications moving forward, emphasizing the importance of “Scott’s Law” and other safety tips.

READ: 64 new Illinois laws that will hit the books in 2024

The Department of Transportation will also be required to create a new mobile app that will apprise motorists of road conditions, a critical step in keep drivers safe during times of construction or inclement weather.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Public transit also figured heavily into legislation passed by the General Assembly this year, including HB 1342, which expanded reduced-far service, requires transit agencies to purchase zero-emission busses, and provides free transit to victims of domestic violence, among other changes.

Nearly all workers in the state of Illinois will soon officially be guaranteed at least one week of paid leave, under legislation signed Monday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. NBC 5’s Kate Chappell has the details.

All employers who have 50 or more employees will also be required to allow their workers to exclude public transit costs from their taxable wages, provided they are located within one mile of regularly scheduled transit service.

Even construction companies will see changes on the landscape, as new single-family homes and multi-unit residential buildings will be required to have at least one electric vehicle-capable parking space for each unit.

Finally, a slew of new license plate decals will be introduced in 2024, honoring everyone from submarine veterans to line workers.

Here are 19 new laws that will impact Illinoisans, and how they get around, in 2024.

Impacts on Drivers:

HB 2389: No vehicle shall be stopped or searched by law enforcement solely because of a violation of driving with any object placed or suspended between the driver and front windshield, rear windshield, side wings, or side windows.

HB 2431: Videoconferencing while driving will now be prohibited.

HB 2582: Motorcycle licenses will no longer be offered to residents under the age of 18, with specific exceptions.

HB 3876: Residents of Illinois who buy vehicles in another state must apply for registration and certificate of title no less than 45 days after the purchase of the vehicle.

“I am tired of the right wing twisting things,” he said. “They put it on Facebook, they tell lies. There are people out there that think we’re just allowing anybody to become a police officer. That’s just not accurate.”

SB 0896: Auxiliary lighting on motorcycles may not emit blue lights. Auxiliary lights may only emit red light if they are actively braking.

SB 1251: Operators of ambulances or other rescue vehicles must have specified training in the operation of that vehicle. In municipalities with population of under one million residents, sirens and lamps must be in operation at all times when pedestrians and other drivers are present, and when that vehicle has been called to a bona fide emergency or has been directed to disregard traffic laws in the operation of the vehicle. The ambulance must also slow down at red lights to achieve safe operation.

SB 1526: The Department of Transportation must develop a mobile app that provides motorists with updated travel conditions.

SB 1653: The Department of Transportation and local authorities must institute a pilot program to erect and maintain hazard bars, or visual signs and additional signage, for all viaducts and underpasses with a clearance of less than 15 feet. Hazard bars must hang at the same clearance level as the viaduct or underpass, and be located at least 500 feet in front of them.

SB 2028: Requires best practices on stranded motorists to be included in Illinois Rules of the Road publications.

Public Transit:

HB 1342: A massive transit bill, the law will explore expanded reduced-fare service, require transit agencies to purchase emission-free buses, and will provide free transit to victims of domestic violence.

HB 2068: All employers with 50 or more employees, and that are located within one mile of regularly scheduled transit service, will be required to allow eligible employees to exclude public transit costs from their taxable wages.

SB 1892: Public transit benefits provided to a person with a disability by the Regional Transportation Authority shall automatically renew unless it is discontinued by that individual. The individual will need to submit proof of Illinois residency.

Construction and Transportation:

SB 0040: New single-family homes and newly constructed or renovated multi-unit residential buildings that have parking spaces must provide at least one electric vehicle-capable parking space for each residential unit. The law does not require developers or builders to install or run wire or cable for such charging stations, but requires them to construct buildings in a such a way as to allow for the installation of charging stations.

SB 1438: The Illinois Dig Once Act will examine ways to reduce the scale and number of repeated excavations related to roads, highways, tollways and expressways for the installation and maintenance of broadband infrastructure.

New License Plates/Decals

HB 0042: The IDPH may issue decals for autism awareness license plate decals.

HB 1581: Special registration plates may be issued to United States submarine veterans.

HB 1865: Vehicles owned or operated by private or public university and college police departments may purchase permanent registration plates for $8.

HB 2584: Allows the issuance of Lyme disease research vehicle decals by the Department of Natural Resources. $10 of each issuance and $23 of each renewal will go to the Tick Research, Education and Evaluation Fund, which will be paid as grants to the Illinois Lyme Association.

HB 3436: “Thank a Line Worker” license plate decals will be available. $10 of each original issuance and $23 of each renewal shall be deposited into the “Thank a Line Worker Scholarship Fund.”