New Illinois laws roundup: What you need to know in 2024

While the new year offers feelings of renewal and an excuse to gather with loved ones and friends, it also means that a slew of new laws will hit the books in Illinois.

According to the Illinois General Assembly, at least 318 new pieces of legislation will go into effect in the new year, and they will impact nearly all facets of life.

From paid leave to bans on book banning and more, here are some of the laws that Illinois passed for the new year.

The Highlights

NBC Chicago has dug deep on new legislation hitting the books in Illinois, but for those who are seeking out the hits, and the laws that could have the most immediate impact on their lives, our list of 64 new laws coming to the state is for you.

Included are new laws making non-citizens eligible to become police officers, requiring the state to publish information on the dangers of microplastics, and much more.

For more detailed breakdowns of new laws coming to the state, read on.

Health/Wellness

Dozens of laws will impact how residents in Illinois receive health care, how they pay for it and even what treatments will be available.

Among the many changes, hospitals will be required to screen patients for eligibility for public assistance before they can send them to collections for unpaid bills.

In addition, prescription drug companies will be legally prohibited from price-gouging on generic and off-brand medications under the provisions of HB 3957.

A full rundown of 36 new health care laws can be found here.

Education

Public libraries will no longer be eligible for funding from the state government if they engage in book banning practices, but there are plenty of other changes coming to educational systems as well.

School emergency response protocols will be changing, making it easier for law enforcement to access buildings when necessary.

Students will also be educated on the dangers of fentanyl, and on allergen safety, including ways of recognizing symptoms and signs of a serious allergic reaction.

Additional bonuses for teachers in “hard-to-staff” schools will also be implemented, and you can read all about the laws coming to classrooms in 2024 here.

Transportation

A massive new Illinois law will implement additional ways for transit-users to obtain reduced fares, and will also require transit agencies to purchase zero-emission busses in coming years.

Motorists will also be impacted by new laws prohibiting videoconferencing while driving, as well as changes to how motorcycle licenses are issued.

Even home builders will face new requirements, which call for all newly constructed single-family and multi-unit residential structures to have charging capabilities for electric vehicles.

You can find out more about 19 new laws that will impact motorists and transit users here.

Offbeat Laws

While most legislation passed in Illinois pertained to specific areas of law, there were a few notable exceptions, including a piece of legislation that will ban property owners and management from allowing unfettered access to encounters with bears and non-human primates.

Yes, really, and in fact, you can read more about eyebrow-raising laws here.

Worker Rights

This week, NBC Chicago will compile a list of new laws that will impact the rights of workers, but one law has already been discussed, with many workers in the state becoming eligible for mandatory paid leave in 2024.

Still to Come

This week, NBC Chicago will also examine new laws that pertain to protecting the rights of consumers, as well as the health and safety of children. Finally, we will take a look at new legislation that pertains to the environment and to addressing concerns about climate change.