Here are 29 new consumer protection laws coming to Illinois in 2024

The state of Illinois is implementing a series of new laws designed to make changes to the way certain industries do business, and it could have an impact on consumers throughout the state.

One such law will come in the form of HB 2269, which will require that estate-planning documents be made available for electronic preparations. Previously, only wills were included in that list, but now the definition will expand under the legislation.

Speaking of the internet, licensed new and used car dealerships in Illinois will now be authorized to conduct sales activities over the internet, giving them an even playing field against online car merchants and sales sites.

Renters will also be protected by a series of new laws, including HB 1628, which will keep landlords from requiring their tenants to pay their rent via electronic fund transfers, including such transactions that are automatically debited from accounts.

Utility companies will also face new weather-based requirements when cutting off service of gas or electricity, and landlords will also be required to provide temperature-controlled spaces within multi-unit residential buildings so that tenants can remain safe during extreme temperature swings.

New Illinois laws roundup: What you need to know in 2024

While those represent a chunk of the new laws coming to the books in 2024, here are a series of laws that could impact the rights of consumers in the state.

HB 1153: All counties with 70,000 or more inhabitants must create an office of county auditor, a reduction from 75,000 residents. The only county this will impact, according to U.S. Census data, is Vermilion county, which had a population of 72,337 as of 2020.

HB 1236: In competitive bidding situations, county boards shall take into account the bidder’s active participation in an apprenticeship program registered with the U.S. Department of Labor.

HB 1497: Car-sharing vehicles are exempt from the Automobile Renting Occupation and Use Tax if the tax was paid upon the purchase of the vehicle.

HB 1541: If gas or electricity is used as the only source of space cooling, then a utility may not terminate service on any day where the forecast includes temperatures of 90 degrees or warmer, or any day preceding a holiday or weekend when the NWS forecast includes temperatures of 90 degrees or above.

HB 1628: No landlord shall require a tenant to pay any amount by means of electronic funds transfer, including those that automatically debit funds on a recurring basis.

HB 2094: All marketing materials from mortgage companies not connected to a homeowner’s mortgage company must comply with specified requirements, so as not to mislead consumers.

HB 2123: The “Digital Forgeries Act” holds that individuals have rights to legal recourse if they are the target of “deep fakes,” or digitally-altered sexual images.

HB 2214: The Department of Human Services will be required to monitor the frequency with which SNAP benefits are stolen via card skimming, card cloning or other similar fraudulent methods, and submit a report on those thefts to the State’s Attorney.

HB 2217: Tenants must be provided a “Radon Guide for Tenants” pamphlet before agreeing to a lease. The tenant then has 90 days to conduct radon tests of the dwelling unit, and to have the permission of the property owner before taking radon mitigation steps. Leases can also be terminated in specific instances.

HB 2245: Cook County (or any county that exceeds three million residents) will be required to establish a vehicle theft hotline to facilitate the location of stolen vehicles.

HB 2269: All estate-planning documents must be able to be prepared electronically. Previously, only wills were included.

HB 2325: The bill provides that each full-service location at which residential mortgage licensee conducts any part of their business must be recorded with the state. Licensees may allow mortgage loan originators to work remotely if specified conditions are met.

HB 2500: Animal control facilities may not charge an adoption fee for dogs or cats if the person presents a valid ID or Illinois Person with a disability card with the word “veteran” printed on its face.

HB 2562: Owners or properties dedicated to residents age 55 and older must provide a common area whose temperature is maintained between 67 and 73 degrees. Properties without building-wide cooling and heating systems must provide a common gathering space where a cooling system operates when the heat index exceeds 80 degrees.

HB 3087: The Director of Agriculture may declare a temporary halt on the sale, movement or exhibition of certain types of animals to prevent the spread of disease in the state. Such declarations can be made in increments of 30 days.

HB 3097: The Amusement Ride and Attraction Safety Board may establish a schedule of fees for inspection and permit fees, and also makes changes in provisions of insurance, penalties and other safety concerns about amusement rides.

HB 3236: Contracts, transactions and agreements that extend credit to a consumer to purchase a dog or cat will no longer be permitted.

Hb 3363: DCFS will be required to establish and maintain a database on the safety of consumer products or substances regulated by the department that is publicly available, searchable, and accessible through the internet. It also expands the definition of “children’s product” to products designed to be used by children age 12 and younger.

HB 3707: The Commerce Commission shall publish all consumer complaints against any towing company on its website.

HB 3808: Streaming services are not required to pay ‘franchise fees’ to local governments for utility lines owned, operated and paid for by cable companies. The change was instituted to prevent consumers from being charged franchise fees for streaming services.

SB 0800: If a repossession agency believes a vehicle that serves as collateral collects or stores personal information, they must clear, erase, delete or otherwise eliminate the personal information collected by the vehicle.

SB 0328: Any person or company that sells products or services that include automatic renewal must disclose the renewal terms clearly and conspicuously before the agreement is signed. They also may not charge credit or debit cards or payment mechanisms without first obtaining the consumer’s consent to the renewal offer terms. They must also make it clear how to cancel the automatic renewal before an agreement can be signed.

SB 0850: The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity may designate an area as a food desert even if it doesn’t meet the qualifications set forth in the original Grocery Initiative Act. To do so, the government must use data that includes poverty metrics and access to existing grocery stores, among others.

SB 1440: It is unlawful to knowingly mail or send a postcard or letter if the correspondence does not disclose or disclaim any and all affiliations. Those disclosures must be made in unambiguous language, and must be printed in at least 14-point bold-face font in a black-outlined box.

SB 1463 – Fees and fines can no longer be assessed in Illinois to individuals under the age of 18, except for traffic tickets, boating or fishing violations, or municipal ordinance violations.

SB 1705: A series of tax exemptions will be given to active duty members of the U.S. armed forces, provided they purchase the property using a form of payment were the federal government is the payor.

SB 1741: Property owners with five or more residential units must furnish an itemized statement of damage allegedly caused to leased units within 30 days of a tenant’s departure if a security deposit is being withheld in part or in full.

SB 1817: It is a civil rights violation to refuse to engage in real estate transactions because of immigration status. Specific wording for the law allows for inquiries into immigration status if required by federal law.

SB 1896 – New and used licensed motor vehicle dealers will be allowed to conduct sales activities via the internet, and will be permitted to deliver vehicles to residences or other suitable locations.