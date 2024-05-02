Chicago

Chicago to hit another key milestone in march toward summer

The city is seeing more than 14 hours of daylight at the moment, but that is still increasing through the summer solstice

The city of Chicago will hit another key milestone in the march toward summer, with a month and a half to go until the season officially begins.

According to TimeandDate, the city of Chicago will observe sunset at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 11.

That will mark the first time in nearly nine months that the city will have observed a sunset of 8 p.m. or later, according to the website.

On that date, the city will receive nearly 14 hours and 30 minutes of daylight, and will rapidly approach its maximum daylight for the year.

According to the website, the latest sunsets of the year will occur in mid-to-late June, with the sun going down at approximately 8:30 p.m. The city will see over 15 hours of daylight through most of the month, though that number will start to decrease after the summer solstice on June 20.

Fortunately the area will continue to see sunsets after 8 p.m. through Aug. 8, according to the website.

