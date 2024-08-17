What services can you access at Illinois' first DMV+ facility? Here's what to know

Promising a new experience, Illinois' first "DMV+" location opened this week at the revamped Melrose Park office, offering reduced wait times and new services.

But what exactly are you able to access at the new DMV+, and what makes it different from a standard Illinois Secretary of State facility?

According to Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, customers are able to combine services that would normally require a visit to a Secretary of State's office in the Chicago Loop or Springfield.

Marketed as a "one-stop shop," the DMV+ is meant to offer a quick in-and-out experience for what would normally be a longer visit to a different facility.

“This will make it easier for customers to get vehicle stickers or renew their licenses, all while helping local businesses,” said Senate President Don Harmon in a statement.

A single customer service counter at the DMV+ handles both driver and vehicle services, aiming to open up space for additional stations and appointments.

These are the services that can be completed at a single service counter, Giannoulias said:

Renew a driver’s license or state ID

Apply for a REAL ID

Register or renew a vehicle registration/obtain vehicle stickers

Convert a Temporary Visitor Driver’s License (TVDL) to a Standard DL

Order a new license plate

Register to vote

Join the Illinois Organ and Tissue Donor Registry

"This upgraded DMV will help our community get the services they need without wasting their time waiting in line," said Melrose Park Mayor Ron Serpico Sr. "The impact will be significant and noticeable for not only Melrose Park residents and families who have busy schedules, but for those living in nearby communities."

In addition, specialized services add the "plus" to the DMV+ name, including those that Giannoulias' office said have never been accessible at an Illinois DMV location.



According to the Secretary of State's office, the new services include:



Business Services: In-person expedited services; obtaining certified copies of business records; filing documents, including articles of incorporation and amendments for corporations and various types of LLCs; filing reinstatements to return their business to good standing; and filing trademarks with ILSOS. These services currently require customers to visit the Business Services office in Chicago or Springfield or to conduct their transaction through the mail, which delays processing time.



Index Services: Walk-in service for customers obtaining apostilles and certificates of authority for foreign use documents. Due to the sensitive nature of the documents being certified, customers must provide physical original copies, and services are not offered digitally. Customers are currently required to visit the Index Department in Chicago or Springfield or mail their documents to the office. The DMV+ offers on-site processing and certification.



Personnel Services: Employment testing is required for most entry-level and all DMV employees. Currently, prospective employees must travel to Chicago or Springfield for in-person testing. The office will also offer a hub of public-use computers for those with limited access or who need assistance to submit job applications.