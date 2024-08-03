Olympic Breaking

What events haven't started yet at the Olympics? Here's what to know

The Olympics will run through Aug. 11

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 2024 Summer Olympics are a week into competition, with Team USA leading the way in the overall medal count with some historic performances leading the way.

While fans across the world have been glued to the latest in swimming, gymnastics, basketball and much more, several sports have still yet to begin competition.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The Summer Olympics will continue for another nine days, with final events in some sports, as well as the Closing Ceremony, scheduled for Aug. 11.

2024 Paris Olympics 58 mins ago

Watch: US wins 6 medals, Sha'Carri Richardson debuts and more Day 7 highlights

Gymnastics 2 hours ago

Here's why Simone Biles won't compete in the uneven bars final at Paris Olympics

A full look at the Olympics schedule, with information on each event's remaining competition and how to watch, can be found here.

As of the end of competition on Aug. 2, the following events have yet to begin play at the Paris Games:

  • Artistic swimming
  • Marathon swimming
  • Breaking
  • Sprint canoeing
  • Track cycling
  • Rhythmic gymnastics
  • Modern pentathlon
  • Sport climbing
  • Taekwondo
  • Weightlifting
  • Wrestling

The following events have concluded competition at the 2024 Olympics:

  • BMX biking
  • Mountain biking
  • Equestrian eventing
  • Trampoline gymnastics
  • Rugby sevens
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Olympic Breaking
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us