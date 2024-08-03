What events haven't started yet at the Olympics? Here's what to know

The 2024 Summer Olympics are a week into competition, with Team USA leading the way in the overall medal count with some historic performances leading the way.

While fans across the world have been glued to the latest in swimming, gymnastics, basketball and much more, several sports have still yet to begin competition.

The Summer Olympics will continue for another nine days, with final events in some sports, as well as the Closing Ceremony, scheduled for Aug. 11.

A full look at the Olympics schedule, with information on each event's remaining competition and how to watch, can be found here.

As of the end of competition on Aug. 2, the following events have yet to begin play at the Paris Games:

Artistic swimming

Marathon swimming

Breaking

Sprint canoeing

Track cycling

Rhythmic gymnastics

Modern pentathlon

Sport climbing

Taekwondo

Weightlifting

Wrestling

The following events have concluded competition at the 2024 Olympics:

BMX biking

Mountain biking

Equestrian eventing

Trampoline gymnastics

Rugby sevens