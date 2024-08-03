What events haven't started yet at the Olympics? Here's what to know

The 2024 Summer Olympics are a week into competition, with Team USA leading the way in the overall medal count with some historic performances leading the way.
While fans across the world have been glued to the latest in swimming, gymnastics, basketball and much more, several sports have still yet to begin competition.
The Summer Olympics will continue for another nine days, with final events in some sports, as well as the Closing Ceremony, scheduled for Aug. 11.
A full look at the Olympics schedule, with information on each event's remaining competition and how to watch, can be found here.
As of the end of competition on Aug. 2, the following events have yet to begin play at the Paris Games:
- Artistic swimming
- Marathon swimming
- Breaking
- Sprint canoeing
- Track cycling
- Rhythmic gymnastics
- Modern pentathlon
- Sport climbing
- Taekwondo
- Weightlifting
- Wrestling
The following events have concluded competition at the 2024 Olympics:
- BMX biking
- Mountain biking
- Equestrian eventing
- Trampoline gymnastics
- Rugby sevens
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.