When do the Olympics end? What to know about the remainder of the Paris Games

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are officially entering their second week, as several historic performances from Team USA athletes have headlined what have been an incredible Olympics thus far.

While last week's historic Opening Ceremony kicked off what is arguably the world's largest sporting event, plenty of competition at the Paris Games remains.

The Summer Olympics will continue for another nine days, with final events in some sports, as well as the Closing Ceremony, scheduled for Aug. 11.

A full look at the Olympics schedule, with information on each event's remaining competition and how to watch, can be found here.

As of the end of competition on Aug. 2, the following events have yet to begin play at the Paris Games:

Artistic swimming

Marathon swimming

Breaking

Sprint canoeing

Track cycling

Rhythmic gymnastics

Modern pentathlon

Sport climbing

Taekwondo

Weightlifting

Wrestling

The following events have concluded competition at the 2024 Olympics:

BMX biking

Mountain biking

Equestrian eventing

Trampoline gymnastics

Rugby sevens