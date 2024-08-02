These are your last 3 chances to see Simone Biles in action at the Paris Olympics

Even after gymnastics superstar Simone Biles soared to the top of her sport at the 2024 Summer Games on Thursday, there will still be more chances to see her compete at the Paris Olympics.

Biles came out on top over Brazilian rival Rebeca Andrade and Tokyo Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee, keeping the American women’s all-around gold medal streak alive for the sixth consecutive Games.

While at 27, Biles is the oldest Olympic women’s gymnastics champ in decades, her Paris journey is far from over.

After winning gold and bronze in the 2024 Paris Olympics women’s gymnastics individual all-around final, Simone Biles and Sunisa ‘Suni’ Lee spoke to reporters about teamwork, doing the work, and diamond-encrusted goat necklaces.

A few events featuring Biles and members of the U.S. squad remain on the docket.

Of the four more events still to see, Biles will compete in all but one of them.

Here are the last three chances to see her in action at the Paris Games:

Women's gymnastics schedule: Vault final

Biles and Jade Carey both qualified for the vault final. Biles won the event at the 2016 Rio Games but pulled out of the final at the 2020 Tokyo Games after getting "the twisties" and did not get a chance to defend her title. Carey did compete in the 2020 Tokyo vault final, but missed the podium with two disappointing routines.

The women’s vault final will take place at 9:20 a.m. CT on Aug. 3 on NBC 5 and can be streamed live on Peacock.

Women's gymnastics schedule: Balance beam final

Biles and Lee will find themselves in the same competition yet again in the balance beam final. The two have been trading off highest scoring beam routines throughout the 2024 season- and this competition is bound to be a nail-biter. Biles took home the bronze medal on the balance beam in both 2016 and 2020. Lee, on the other hand, has not yet medaled in an Olympic balance beam final.

The balance beam final begins at 5:36 a.m. CT on Aug. 5. Streaming begins on E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.

Women's gymnastics schedule: Floor exercise final

The floor exercise final will be the last event of the women’s gymnastics competition this Olympics. Biles and Jordan Chiles have both qualified.

Biles won the floor exercise final at the 2016 Games, but had to pull out of the 2020 Games final, leaving room for Carey to take home gold. Carey missed the final in this year's Olympics after an uncharacteristic fall in qualifiers. It was later revealed she had been battling an illness during the Games.

After Carey's fall, Chiles scored high enough to clinch the second spot in the final. Chiles’ Beyonce-themed floor routine has been a consistent crowd pleaser throughout the Games so far.

Watch the floor exercise final at 7:20 a.m. CT on Aug. 5. Streaming begins on E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.