West Garfield Park library begins offering mental health services

A library in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood is beginning to offer mental health services, aiming to serve a community that has suffered from disinvestment and high crime rates.

The Henry E. Legler Library, which originally opened in 1920, is now opening its doors as a place where area residents can get help and feel heard.

Jordan Henderson, a licensed counselor with the Chicago Department of Public Health, meets with West Garfield Park residents once a week in the library's study room.

“People don’t expect to see mental health services at a library, so what a great opportunity for us to be right here in the community,” Henderson said.

Henderson offers counseling services at the library each Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., accepting both walk-ins and referrals from others.

“We know this community has a lot of trauma and we are able to help process,” Henderson said.

Henderson has been working at Legler Library for nearly a month, and is one of three clinicians currently working at Chicago public libraries.

“By being here, you remove a lot of the barriers to going and getting service,” he said.

Henderson estimates he’s seen about two dozen people since he started.

“I have to imagine that number would go up if I was here more …we have seen a really big demonstrated need," Henderson said.

The access of services at a local library is seen by some experts as vital to addressing the cycle of violence.

“Being able to go to a local library, meet with someone in your community ... not have to make an appointment …just show up, talk to someone and get connected to services. I think it will meet a lot of the needs in the communities we serve,” Kelly Carroll of the Institute for Non-Violence Chicago said.

The Department of Public Health is currently exploring other possible co-locations as part of the Mayor Brandon Johnson’s mental health expansion strategy.