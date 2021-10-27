Watch: ‘The Path Forward' – The Argument to Keep Columbus Day Intact

In this episode of "The Path Forward," NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter talks with panelists from the Italian American Human Relations Foundation of Chicago about Christopher Columbus Day and why they are pushing for Columbus Day to keep being recognized.
Canceling Christopher Columbus Day, celebrated on the second Monday in October, is a sentiment that’s being debated around the country. Columbus Day recognizes the achievements of the 15th century Italian explorer who is often credited with "discovering" America in 1492.
But many detractors say renaming the day Indigenous Peoples Day instead recognizes the native populations that were displaced and decimated after Columbus and other European explorers reached the continent.
Panelists joining us to explain the argument for keeping Columbus Day intact include:
- Lou Rago, founder and president of the Italian American Human Relations Foundation of Chicago
- Anthony Rago, who serves on the Executive Committee for the Italian American Human Relations Foundation of Chicago
