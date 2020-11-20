Watch: ‘The Path Forward – A Discussion about Race and How We Can Make A Difference'

In June, in the wake of George Floyd's murder, NBC 5 began moderating virtual conversations with panelists to discuss race in Chicago and how Chicagoans can work together to make real change. These discussions were so engaging and so powerful, we kept doing them -- and will continue to do so!

Listen to past conversations below!

Three of the founders of The Nova Collective, a Chicago Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion consulting firm specializing in diversity and inclusion training, discusses why training is important for employees, what to do if you think your company should be doing more to address these issues and why the pandemic is a good time to do so.

Members of an artist-led, Chicago-based non-profit called Alt Space Chicago discuss revitalizing communities that have been historically ignored and still lack much needed resources to thrive.

In the seventh edition of “The Path Forward,” LeeAnn Trotter talks to three talented young artists artists who figured out a way to use their talent and creativity to heal some of the trauma that many of our Black and brown communities have been dealing with for decades.

The artistic team behind Timeline Theatre’s production of "Relentless," a play that explores how our current world situation significantly mirrors historical events, talks about issues of racial equality and justice, the Black Victorians, family, legacy and progress.

These leaders of major foundations in Chicago formed the group, Women of Color (WOC, pronounced "woke"), which issued a statement in the wake of racial unrest this year. Each of the panelists shares how their lives have been impacted by racism.

In this discussion, NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter talks with two men who say they were unfairly targeted by police while riding their bikes in their neighborhoods. The panel also talks about how Chicago residents can have a voice on the very important issues surrounding Black and Brown people interacting with police officials.

The team at Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation shared their personal stories on race and systemic racism and how reckoning with our collective past can bring healing.

Nick Cave and Bob Faust, artists and life partners, speak about how the killing of George Floyd affected them differently due to their backgrounds.

Their personal stories help provide an opportunity for a heartfelt discussion on race, as Kim Fountain, chief administrative officer at Center on Halsted, weighs in on the discussion.

Panelists John Rogers of Ariel Investments, Melinda Kelly of the Chatham Business Association and Bishop Simon Gordon of Triedstone Church of God discussed race, protests and how we can work together to make real change in the Chicago area.

