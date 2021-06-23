Watch: ‘The Path Forward' – Fearless Conversations About Racism in the Art World

During this segment of The Path Forward, NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter talks with panelists about what racism looks like in the art world.
The School of the Art Institute of Chicago is taking a hard look at the topic, and some of the city's art and design leaders have already engaged in a dialogue with the school to work toward an anti-racist art ecosystem.
Panelists include:
- Delinda Collier, SAIC interim dean of graduate studies and co-chair of SAIC's Anti-Racism Committee
- Tracie Hall, executive director of the American Library Association
- Jeffreen Hayes, executive director of Threewalls , a non-profit arts organization
