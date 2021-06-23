Watch: ‘The Path Forward' – Fearless Conversations About Racism in the Art World

During this segment of The Path Forward, NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter talks with panelists about what racism looks like in the art world.

The School of the Art Institute of Chicago is taking a hard look at the topic, and some of the city's art and design leaders have already engaged in a dialogue with the school to work toward an anti-racist art ecosystem.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Panelists include:

Delinda Collier , SAIC interim dean of graduate studies and co-chair of SAIC's Anti-Racism Committee



, SAIC interim dean of graduate studies and co-chair of SAIC's Anti-Racism Committee Tracie Hall , executive director of the American Library Association



, executive director of the American Library Association Jeffreen Hayes, executive director of Threewalls , a non-profit arts organization

See past editions of "The Path Forward: Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference" here and below!

In this episode of "The Path Forward," NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter talks with panelists about Black maternal health disparities and what is being done to create change.

In this episode of "The Path Forward," NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter talks with Lynnette Khalfani-Cox, also known as The Money Coach, about the historical roots of economic violence and what needs to be done to reduce financial inequities among Black and brown people.

In this episode of "The Path Forward," NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter talks with panelists about race and how it relates to people with disabilities.