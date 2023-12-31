Watch Live: New Year's Eve Countdown to 2024 in Chicago

Ready to count down to midnight, Chicago? Ring in 2024 this New Year's Eve LIVE in the player above.

NBC Chicago's "A Very Chicago New Year" kicks off at 11 p.m. CT, offering a look inside some of the biggest venues and parties around Chicago and the suburbs and featuring the chance to win thousands of dollars.

Smashing Pumpkins founder Billy Corgan and his wife, fashion designer Chloe Mendel, co-host the show in Highland Park along with "Chicago Today" hosts Matt Rodrigues and Cortney Hall in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood and NBC 5 News anchor Evrod Cassimy and Country Music Television host and Chicago-area native Marley Sherwood in downtown Chicago.

Indie rock sensation Mt. Joy performs live from The Salt Shed in Chicago, while Billy Corgan & Friends debut a new song at Madam ZuZus in Highland Park. Ivan Cornejo performs at the Aragon Ballroom, and Slo 'Mo performs at the newly reopened historic Ramova Theatre.

As part of the celebration, you can put your Chicago trivia knowledge to the test and play for money during the show.

Viewers at home can play live "Chicago Trivia" for a chance to win $2,024. One lucky winner will have to answer all 10 questions correctly to win the prize!

The game starts after 11 p.m. Rules and regulations, listed below, apply. Play here.