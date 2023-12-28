$2,024 up for grabs during NBC Chicago's New Year's Eve show. How to play for your chance to win

The new year is just around the corner, and NBC Chicago is ringing it in with "A Very Chicago New Year" to celebrate 2024.

As part of the celebration, you can put your knowledge on Chicago trivia to the test and play for $2,024 to start off your new year on a fortunate note.

Play below for your chance to win. The game starts after 11 p.m. on Dec. 31. Rules and regulations, listed below, apply.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A Very Chicago New Year’s Trivia Contest

Official Rules

December 31, 2023

PRELIMINARY INFORMATION: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning. Void outside the WMAQ Geographic Viewing Area (defined below) and where prohibited. The A Very Chicago New Year’s Trivia Contest (“Contest”) will take place on December 31, 2023 at 11:00 P.M. CT until December 31, 2023 at 11:50 P.M. CT (“Contest Time”). All times in the Contest refer to Central Time (“CT”). Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible Entries (as defined below) received. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws. FIRST PRIZE (AS DEFINED BELOW) DOES NOT INCLUDE ACCOMMODATIONS, PARKING OR TRANSPORTATION.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to permanent, legal United States residents who are physically residing in the WMAQ terrestrial geographic viewing area in (i) the counties of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, McHenry, and Will in the state of Illinois; and (ii) the counties of Jasper, Lake, LaPorte, Newton, and Porter in the state of Indiana (the "WMAQ Geographic Viewing Area"), and who are twenty-one (21) years of age or older as of the start of the Contest Period. Officers, directors, and employees of Contest Entities (as defined below), members of these persons’ immediate families (spouses and/or parents, children, and siblings, and each of their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside), and/or persons living in the same households as these persons (whether or not related thereto) are not eligible to enter or win the Contest. Contest Entities, as referenced herein, shall include WMAQ, 454 North Columbus Drive, Chicago, IL 60611, NBCUniversal Media, LLC, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112 (collectively, "Sponsors"), Play Megaphone Inc. d/b/a Megaphone TV, 7 World Trade Center, Floor 46, New York City, NY 10007, and their parent, subsidiary, and affiliate companies, and each of their administrative, advertising, and promotion agencies, and any other entity involved in the development, administration, promotion, or implementation of the Contest. First Prize Winner (defined below) must be able to attend Event (defined below) on August 13, 2024, or First Prize (defined below) will be forfeited.

TO ENTER:

Second Prize: To enter for the Second Prize (defined below) only, in advance of the Contest Time, either 1) visit https://NBCChicago.com/play (the “Website”), or 2) tune in to watch “A Very Chicago New Year” (the “Show”) on NBC 5 Chicago (check your local listings) on December 31, 2023 at or about 11:05 P.M. CT and scan the QR code with your personal mobile device to be taken to the Website. Once at the Website, follow the provided instructions to enable the “A Very Chicago New Year’s Trivia Game” (the “Game”). Thereafter, submit the entry form, which includes your full name, phone number, email address and ZIP code (“Second Prize Entry”).

First Prize and Grand Prize: To enter and compete for the First Prize (defined below) and Grand Prize (defined below),in advance of the Contest Time, visit https://NBCChicago.com/play (the “Website”) on your personal mobile device and follow the provided instructions to enable the Game (as defined above). Thereafter, submit the entry form, which includes your full name, phone number, email address and ZIP code (“First Prize Entry” and “Grand Prize Entry”).

“Second Prize Entry”, "First Prize Entry" and "Grand Prize Entry" may collectively be referred to herein as "Entry" or "Entries". All Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged. If you choose to submit your Entry and/or play the Game using your web-enabled mobile device, data rates may apply. See your wireless service provider for details on rates and capabilities.

Limit one (1) Entry per person per prize category. Multiple Entries received from any person beyond this limit will void all such additional Entries. Sponsors’ computers shall be the official timekeeper for all matters related to this Contest. Entries must be received before December 31, 2023 at 11:50 P.M. CT, and Game must be played live during the Contest Time to be eligible for the Contest. Entries generated by a script, macro, or other automated means or by any means that subverts the entry process will be disqualified. Entries that are incomplete, garbled, corrupted, fraudulent, or unintelligible for any reason, including, but not limited to, computer or network malfunction or congestion, are void and will not be accepted. In case of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder (or registered subscriber) of the email address used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant. “Authorized account holder” of an email address is defined as the person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address. Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use entrant’s name, Display Name, state, likeness, image, and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval.

PRIVACY: Entrants will have the opportunity to receive information from Sponsors and their selected partners by checking the appropriate box(es). If, at any time, you no longer wish to receive materials from Sponsors or our partners, please go to our privacy policy, located at http://www.nbcuniversal.com/privacy, or the applicable partner’s privacy policy and follow the procedures indicated.

WINNING AND PRIZE NOTIFICATION: The first Five Hundred (500) eligible participants (collectively “Second Prize Winners”, each a “Second Prize Winner”) to successfully complete and submit an entry form for the Game will be awarded a second prize (collectively “Second Prizes”, each a “Second Prize”). To compete for the Grand Prize (defined below) or the First Prize (defined below), once in the Game, follow the instructions to answer ten (10) trivia questions (collectively “Questions”, each a “Question”) throughout the Game. The player with the highest point value at the end of the Game is the potential grand prize winner (“Grand Prize Winner”), subject to verification of eligibility. The player with the second highest point value at the end of the Game is the potential first prize winner (“First Prize Winner”), subject to verification of eligibility. The Contest will be conducted under the supervision of Sponsors. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding with respect to all matters related to the Contest. Winning is subject to verification of eligibility. Sponsors will make two (2) attempts to notify potential Winner at the phone or email address submitted at the time of Entry. Grand Prize Winner, First Prize Winner, and Second Prize Winners may be referred to herein as “Winner” or “Winners”. Sponsors may share each potential Winner’s name and contact information with Contest Entities and/or any prize supplier, as applicable, if necessary. Each potential Winner may be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, and, except where prohibited, publicity release (collectively, “Contest Documents”) within two (2) days of such notification. Noncompliance within this time period, with these Official Rules or the return of or inability to deliver any Prize (as defined below) or Prize notification may result in disqualification and, at Sponsors’ discretion, and time permitting, an alternate potential Winner may be selected from among all eligible remaining entrants. Limit one (1) Prize (defined below) per family or household.

PRIZE: There will be one (1) grand prize awarded (“Grand Prize”) to the Grand Prize Winner; one (1) first prize (“First Prize”) awarded to the First Prize Winner; and five hundred (500) second prizes (collectively “Second Prizes”, each a “Second Prize”) will be awarded to the first five hundred (500) participants that successfully register for the Game; one (1) Second Prize will be awarded to each Second Prize Winner.

The Grand Prize consists of the following: A check for two thousand twenty-four dollars ($2,024).

The First Prize consists of the following: two (2) “Celestial Colleagues” VIP tickets for First Prize Winner and one (1) guest (“Guest”) to attend the Saviors Tour show scheduled to take place on August 13, 2024 at 6:00 P.M. CT at Wrigley Field located at 1060 W Addison Street, Chicago, IL 60613 (“Event”). First Prize Winner must be able to attend Event on August 13, 2024, or First Prize will be forfeited. First Prize is subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. Restrictions may apply. FIRST PRIZE DOES NOT INCLUDE ACCOMMODATIONS, PARKING, OR TRANSPORTATION.

If First Prize Winner chooses to attend the event with no Guest, the remaining elements of First Prize shall constitute full satisfaction of Sponsors’ Prize obligation to First Prize Winner and no additional compensation will be awarded. Guest, if any, may be required to execute and return releases of liability and, where legal, publicity releases (collectively, “Guest Documents”), which must be returned with the Contest Documents, or Guest portion of the Prize will be forfeited. If Guest is a minor, First Prize Winner must be such minor’s parent or legal guardian and must execute and return the Guest Documents on minor’s behalf.

Each Second Prize consists of the following: one (1) NBCU Chicago tote bag. Prizes will be awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsors.

Grand Prize, First Prize, and Second Prize may be referred to herein as “Prize” or “Prizes”.

Estimated Retail Value (“ERV”) of the Grand Prize is two thousand twenty-four dollars ($2,024). The ERV of the First Prize is six hundred fifty dollars ($650). The ERV of each Second Prize is two dollars ($2). ERV of all Prizes is three thousand six hundred seventy-four dollars ($3,674). Actual Retail Value (“ARV”) of Prize may vary. Any difference between ERV and ARV will not be awarded. For any Prize with a fair market value (“FMV”) of Six Hundred dollars ($600) or greater, Sponsors will furnish an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099 to Winner for the FMV of Prize for the year in which Prize was made available to Winner.

All details of Prizes will be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute Prize (or portion thereof) with a similar prize (or prize element) of comparable or greater value. All taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prizes are the sole responsibility of Winners. Prizes cannot be transferred by Winners or redeemed for cash and are valid only for the items detailed above, with no substitution of Prizes by Winners. If a Prize is unclaimed within a reasonable time after notification from Sponsors, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, it will be forfeited, and time permitting, an alternate Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries at Sponsors’ sole discretion.

First Prize Winner must be able to attend Event on August 13, 2024 or First Prize will be forfeited. Sponsors shall have no responsibility or liability for cancellations, delays, or any other change by any company or person providing any element of First Prize due to reasons beyond Sponsors' control and are not responsible or liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence thereof. Date and/or time of Event is subject to change. Event is subject to cancellation. First Prize Winner and/or Guest, if any, must comply with all applicable venue rules and regulations in connection with the First Prize.

All parts of the Prize are subject to availability, and subject to change or cancellation without written notice or warning. Should an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities, epidemics, pandemics and the spread of infectious diseases, including without limitation COVID-19 (as defined by the World Health Organization and any of the strains, variants or mutations thereof), and any related governmental or judicial actions, including but not limited to travel restrictions, taken in connection with, or as a response to, any such event, or any other event beyond the reasonable control of a party, whether or not existing, known, foreseen or foreseeable at the time this Contest occurs, render the redemption or fulfillment of all or a portion of the Prize delayed, hindered, adversely affected, impracticable, or impossible, Sponsors in their sole and absolute discretion, reserve the right to evaluate, make modifications to, and restructure the redemption and fulfillment processes and timelines for the Prize, or portion thereof, that Sponsors are responsible for, which may include, but is not limited to, providing additional time for redemption and/or fulfillment. Sponsors may modify and/or restructure the Prize or portions thereof to comply with government orders or guidelines and Sponsors' health and safety requirements. In addition, Winner and Guest should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before traveling. Should the Prize, or a portion thereof, become unavailable Sponsors shall make reasonable efforts to provide Winner with substitute experiences and/or items of a similar nature and value for that portion of the Prize that is unavailable. If no substitute prizing is reasonably available then the remaining components, if any, of the Prize shall constitute full satisfaction of Sponsors' Prize obligation to Winner, and no other or additional compensation will be awarded.

Prize fulfillment and related activities will take place on a date and time designated by Sponsors and only when and in a manner that it is safe to do so, as determined in Sponsors' sole discretion in consultation with appropriate health and safety experts. Winner and Guest, if any, must follow all instructions given by representatives of Sponsors at all times.

In connection with any visit to any location in connection with the Prize, please be advised that Sponsors' policies, CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and Sponsors cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

If required, Winner and Guest, if any, must cooperate with Sponsors' inquiries related to public health matters and follow Sponsors' related rules and processes, including, but not limited to, disclosures or processes recommended or required by public health authorities to protect the health and safety of Winner, Guest, and others. Winner and Guest may be subject to health screenings (which may include, but are not limited to, temperature checks, symptom screening, lab testing, and/or other medical exams) to be conducted by Sponsors or their designee(s) prior to or during the fulfillment of the Prize and related activities. Failure to fully comply with Sponsors' requests or requirements may result in forfeiture of the Prize or portions thereof, as determined in Sponsors' discretion.

During a period starting approximately four (4) weeks before participation in activities related to the Prize and ending approximately four (4) weeks after participation in the last of such activities (such period(s) subject to change based on medical guidance, and/or policy guidance), Winner and Guest may be required to inform Sponsors, upon Sponsors' request, about matters relating to communicable illnesses and safe fulfillment of the Prize and related activities, including, without limitation: (a) medical symptoms; (b) travel history; (c) recent contact with others who have displayed symptoms of or have otherwise been confirmed to have a communicable illness; and (d) active public health orders issued by a civil authority or any similar public health mandate (e.g., order to quarantine, order to stay at home, order to disclose communicable illness) to which Winner and/or Guest are subject.

CONDITIONS: By entering the Contest, each entrant agrees for entrant and for entrant’s heirs, executors, and administrators (a) to release and hold harmless Contest Entities, and each of their respective officers, directors, and employees (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from such entrant’s participation in the Contest and/or entrant’s acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of Prize or any portion thereof (including any travel related thereto); (b) to indemnify Released Parties from any and all liability resulting or arising from the Contest and to hereby acknowledge that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to Prize, including express warranties provided exclusively by prize supplier that are sent along with Prize; (c) if selected as a Winner, to the posting of such entrant’s name on the Website and the use by Released Parties of such name, voice, image, and/or likeness for publicity, promotional, and advertising purposes in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval, and, upon request, to the giving of consent, in writing, to such use; and (d) to be bound by these Official Rules and to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error therein or in the Contest itself, and to be bound by all decisions of the Sponsors, which are binding and final.Failure to comply with these conditions may result in disqualification from the Contest at Sponsors’ sole discretion.

ADDITIONAL TERMS: Sponsors reserve the right to permanently disqualify from any promotion any person it believes has intentionally violated these Official Rules. Any attempt to deliberately damage the Contest or the operation thereof is unlawful and subject to legal action by Sponsors, who may seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. The failure of Sponsors to comply with any provision of these Official Rules due to an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, terrorism, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities outside of the control of Sponsors (except compliance with applicable codes and regulations), or other “force majeure” event will not be considered a breach of these Official Rules. Released Parties assume no responsibility for any injury or damage to entrants’ or to any other person’s computer relating to or resulting from entering or downloading materials or software in connection with the Contest. Released Parties are not responsible for telecommunications, network, electronic, technical, or computer failures of any kind; for inaccurate transcription of Entry information; for errors in any promotional or marketing materials or in these Official Rules; for any human or electronic error; or for Entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed, lost, late, damaged, or returned. Sponsors reserve the right to cancel, modify, or suspend the Contest or any element thereof (including, without limitation, these Official Rules) without notice in any manner and for any reason (including, without limitation, in the event of any unanticipated occurrence that is not fully addressed in these Official Rules). In the event of cancellation, modification, or suspension, Sponsors reserve the right to select Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect Entries received prior to the time of the event warranting such cancellation, modification, or suspension. Notice of such cancellation, modification, or suspension will be posted on the Website. Sponsors may prohibit any entrant or potential entrant from participating in the Contest, if such entrant or potential entrant shows a disregard for these Official Rules; acts with an intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other entrant, Sponsors, or Sponsors’ agents or representatives; or behaves in any other disruptive manner (as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion). Sponsors reserve the right to modify these rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Contest.

DISPUTES: The Contest is governed by, and will be construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of New York, and the forum and venue for any dispute shall be in New Yok, New York. If THE controversy or claim is not otherwise resolved through direct discussions or mediation, it shall THEN be resolved by FINAL AND binding arbitration administered by JUDICIAL ARBITRATION AND MEDIATION SERVICES, INC., in accordance with its Streamlined Arbitration Rules and Procedures or subsequent versions thereof (“JAMS Rules”). The JAMS Rules for selection of an arbitrator shall be followed, except that the arbitrator shall be experienced and licensed to practice law in New York. All proceedings brought pursuant to this paragraph will be conducted in the County of New York, New York. THE REMEDY FOR ANY CLAIM SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL DAMAGES, AND IN NO EVENT SHALL ANY PARTY BE ENTITLED TO RECOVER PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, INCLUDING ATTORNEY’S FEES OR OTHER SUCH RELATED COSTS OF BRINGING A CLAIM, OR TO RESCIND THIS AGREEMENT OR SEEK INJUNCTIVE OR ANY OTHER EQUITABLE RELIEF.

WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT: For the names of the Winners, available after January 15, 2024, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to be received by March 11, 2024 to: A Very Chicago New Year’s Trivia Contest, NBC Tower, Floor 5, 545 N Columbus Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, Attn: Matt Knutson.