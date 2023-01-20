Kevin Warren's U.S. Bank Stadium Listed as One of Ugliest Buildings in World

U.S. Bank Stadium ranked as a 'top 10 eyesore' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One of Kevin Warren's most attractive résumé points was his lead in building U.S. Bank Stadium – the home of the Minnesota Vikings.

Widely regarded as one of the premiere stadiums in the NFL, Warren's process of developing the structure caught the eye of the Bears' organization. So much so, for that reason – and plenty of others – they hired him as their new CEO/President.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

MORE: Warren's home run press conference signals new day for Bears

One study, on the other hand, recently called out U.S. Bank Stadium as one of the "ugliest buildings in the world." It ranks in the top 10 of "biggest eyesores in the U.S." and just outside the top 10 for ugliest buildings in the world.

One Buildworld post took the time to analyze Tweets with a user face called "Hugging Face" to add up the number of negative Tweets published negatively centered on a building's design.

In the U.S., the Vikings' stadium landed seventh on the list, with around 15 percent of Tweets about the stadium criticizing its design. In the world, U.S. Bank Stadium finished 12th on the list. Other such buildings in the U.S. included on the list are the Boston City Hall, J. Edgar Hoover Building and the Verizon Building in New York.

The methodology of this study appears silly on the surface. And it is. The story centers around the number of Tweets garnered from the public displaying a negative voice toward a building's design as a way to rank the buildings on their "ugliness."

It should not foreshadow how Warren and the Bears will design their stadium in the coming future.

If anything, the study overlooks how efficiently U.S. Bank Stadium was constructed, based on its finish under budget and quick construction in a three-year span.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.