Want to be in one of Chicago's St. Patrick's Day parades? It's not too late to sign up

Do you want to wave to crowds in celebration of St. Patrick's Day?

There are two parades in Chicago that you can still register for - the Northwest Side Irish Parade and the South Side Irish Parade.

Here's when each is taking place and what you need to do to participate.

Northwest Side Irish Parade

On Sunday, which is St. Patrick's Day, the Northwest Side Irish parade will kick off at 12 p.m.

Those who are participating should assemble early at around 10 a.m., according to organizers.

If you would like to enter, you'll need to fill out a registration form ahead of time. A $100 entrance fee must also be submitted with your form.

If you want to support a cause or organization that is already participating, you might be able to join their group. Traditionally, people have been allowed to participate -- as long as they informed organizers of their interest.

South Side Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade

The South Side Irish St. Patrick's Day parade, the largest community-based St. Patrick’s Day Parade outside of Dublin, Ireland, also gets underway at noon. Among 75,000 families are expected to turn out as the parade treks through the Beverly and Morgan Park neighborhoods.

Those who want to get involved should contact info@southsideirishparade.org.

Do you know how many parades are in Chicago for St. Patrick's Day?

These two are just a small sample of the St. Patrick's Day festivities. You can find the full list of Chicago parades this weekend here.