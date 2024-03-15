Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parades 2024: Full list of events

Chicago has no shortage of ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day this weekend, from the Chicago River dyeing to parades and more.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the weather forecast for Saturday calls for a high of 57 degrees, with 30 mph winds. Sunday will be slightly cooler, with a high of 41 degrees.

Here's a breakdown of events and parades planned in Chicago this weekend.

Chicago River Dyeing

The iconic Chicago River will dyed green at 10 a.m. Saturday, just west of the Columbus bridge to the east of Orleans before Wolf Point, Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said.

"During the dyeing of the river, bridges will be closed to spectators, however, the Columbus, LaSalle and Orleans bridges will remain open for vehicular/pedestrian traffic," the OMEC said. "The Chicago Riverwalk will be closed from 11 p.m. on Friday, March 15, through the day on Saturday, March 16 until 6 a.m. on Sunday, March 17. The river dyeing can be viewed along the river from Upper Wacker Drive."

Want to see the event without the crowds? You can stream it live here.

Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade

The city's St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off at 12:15 p.m. Saturday at Balbo and Columbus Drive proceeding north to Monroe Street. Street closures as early as 8 a.m., including Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Wacker Drive can be expected. Streets within those boundaries are also expected to be closed, the OMEC said.

"All entry points will have security checkpoints where all purses and bags will be checked," the OEMC said. "Coolers, alcoholic beverages, camelbacks, or personal water bottles will not be permitted along the parade route."

Archer Ave. St. Patrick's Day Parade

The Archer Avenue parade steps off at 12 p.m. Saturday at Archer Avenue and South Oak Park and proceeds south from Oak Park to Archer Avenue; east on Archer to Narragansett; south on Narragansett to 5600 S. Narragansett, the OMEC said.

The parade is expected to conclude at 2 p.m.

South Side Irish Parade

The fan-favorite South Side Irish Parade steps off at 12 p.m. Sunday, at 103rd and Western Avenue and march south. Parking restrictions in the area begin at 8 a.m. and will remain until 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, but anyone parking in the area that day should read signage before parking, the OMEC warned.

"Expect parking restrictions on both sides of the street from 103rd to 112th Streets along Western Avenue," the OEMC added. The parade is expected to end at 3 p.m.

Northwest Side Irish Parade

The parade steps off at 12 p.m. Sunday at Onahan School, at 6634 W. Raven St. It will proceed south on Neola Avenue to Northwest Highway and north to Harlem Avenue in the Norwood Park neighborhood.

Northwest Highway will be closed to vehicles at 9 a.m., the OMEC said. Parking restrictions are in effect along the route beginning at 5 a.m.