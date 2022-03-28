Video Captures Fight, Moment CTA Worker Shot Man Multiple Times at Red Line Station

Cell phone video captured the moments leading up to a shooting at a Red Line station, in which a CTA customer service assistant shot a man multiple times and is now facing charges.

In the footage, Sylvester Adams is seen arguing with a man at the 95th Street Red Line Station before the man shoves him to the ground as witnesses watch on.

Adams is seen getting up off the ground as the man walks down a set of stairs and as Adams approaches the top of the stairwell, he fires a gun pointing it down the stairwell. Nearly a dozen shots can be heard before the video stops.

Adams, 53, was charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the shooting of the 37-year-old victim. He was denied bail Sunday.

Cook County prosecutors over the weekend said the incident began when the victim and another man approached a kiosk at the station where Adams and another CTA customer service assistant were working. After asking for directions and where an ATM was located, the victim and unknown man got into an altercation-turned-fight, leading to police being called, court documents stated.

Police arrived and assisted the unknown male onto the train, while the victim indicated he would be waiting for a ride and not taking a train, authorities stated. After police officers left the station, the victim became combative with Adams and the other CTA employee, according to prosecutors.

Both Adams and the other employee, who were inside a locked and closed kiosk, were threatened by the victim, who prosecutors said was unarmed and "clearly intoxicated." Once other train passengers arrived at the station, the victim became combative with them as well, authorities said.

A time later, Adams exited the kiosk with a hammer, then he and the victim exchanged words, and the victim pushed Adams to the ground, the bond proffer stated. Once on the ground, Adams attempted to hit the victim with the hammer, and the victim kicked him in the face, according to the court documents.

Then, the victim walked away from Adams, who began to follow. The victim "quickened his pace" to get down the stairs and away from the defendant, according to prosecutors.

As the victim walked down the stairs with his back to Adams, he stood at the top of the stairs and fired at the victim, authorities said. Adams fired nine shots, striking the victim three times, documents stated. He was shot in the back, abdomen and lower leg and is expected to survive.

Following the shooting, Adams returned to the kiosk and told his co-worker "his life was over," according to the proffer. The incident was captured on CTA surveillance footage as well as on video recorded by a bystander.

Adams later admitted to police he shot at the victim, authorities said.

In a statement, CTA didn't refer to Adams by name, but said the employee was in violation of several workforce rules, including one that prohibits the possession of a firearm.

The transit agency said it was pursuing the employee's termination and was working with Chicago police as the investigation into the incident continued.

“The behavior of this one employee is not at all reflective of the thousands of hardworking, dedicated men and women who take pride in their work and responsibly perform their duties each day,” the CTA said in a statement, in part.