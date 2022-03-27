CTA Worker Who Allegedly Shot Man at Red Line Station Faces Attempted Murder Charge

A Chicago Transit Authority employee who allegedly shot a man at a Red Line station on Saturday morning is now facing charges of attempted murder in connection with the incident, Chicago police say.

According to authorities, 53-year-old Sylvester Adams is facing two felony charges, including one for attempted murder, in connection with the shooting, which took place at approximately 2 a.m. at the 95th Street Red Line station.

Police say that Adams, a CTA customer assistant, got into an argument and then a physical altercation with Jeremy Begay.

During that altercation, Adams opened fire, striking Begay three times. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he is still being treated for his injuries.

Video of the incident has begun circulating on social media, and Begay’s family says that they want answers as to why the altercation escalated so quickly.

“My brother clearly in the video shows him trying to talk off,” Begay’s sister Francena Bischoff said. “But he (Adams) is pursuing and then my brother walks off and (he) follows him when he’s already down the escalator.”

According to the Chicago Tribune, the CTA employee told police he confronted Begay because he was disturbing customers at the station, but no official determination has been made.

“The behavior of this one employee is not at all reflective of the thousands of hardworking, dedicated men and women who take pride in their work and responsibly perform their duties each day,” the CTA said in a statement.

The CTA says that employees are not permitted to carry guns during working hours.

Adams is set to appear in bond court on Sunday.