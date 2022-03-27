Victim's Family Seeks Answers After Man Shot by CTA Worker

An investigation was underway Saturday after a man sustained critical injuries when he was shot by a CTA employee at the 95th Street Red Line station, according to the victim’s relatives.

Family members identified the victim as Jeremy Begay, who was shot three times and remained hospitalized late Saturday.

Video of the shooting, which occurred at approximately 2 a.m., was posted on social media and has since prompted many questions.

“Just watching that video, my heart sank to watch my brother get shot,” said Francena Bischoff, Begay’s sister. “We didn’t even know if he was okay.”

According to Chicago police, an argument occurred between the victim and shooting suspect, who was identified as a CTA customer assistant. The situation escalated when a fight erupted, and the employee opened fire at the 36-year-old victim, police stated.

“My brother clearly in the video shows him trying to walk off,” the victim’s sister said. “But he’s pursuing and then my brother walks off and what does… follows him when he’s already down the escalator.”

Bischoff doesn’t know what started the argument or why her brother was at the CTA station.

“I know my brother would not do anything unless he’s provoked. We were taught to always be the bigger man and walk off and that’s what my brother was doing—walking off,” she said. “I don’t know if my brother was upset. I don’t know if he said anything to the employee. I don’t know.”

Bischoff said her brother, who has been married more than 10 years and has one daughter, didn’t deserve what happened.

“I don’t know what was on the employee’s mind. I don’t know what state of mind he was in or if he had a bad day,” she said. “Whatever it was for him to take things out on my brother, that was not right.”

The CTA said it’s working with Chicago police as they continue to investigate the incident and the circumstances surrounding it and said the behavior of one employee is not a reflection of thousands of others who work for them.

in a statement, the transit agency said the employee was in violation of several workforce rules, including one that prohibits the possession of a firearm.

The CTA said it was pursuing the employee's termination and was working with Chicago police as the investigation into the incident continued.

The worker remained in custody Saturday, and a gun was recovered at the scene, but charges haven’t been filed, according to police.



The full CTA statement is posted below:

"As police continue to investigate last night’s shooting at the 95th/Dan Ryan Terminal, we can confirm that the individual involved in last night’s shooting at the 95th/Dan Ryan terminal was a CTA employee, working as a customer assistant.

Based on our own investigation, we can also confirm that this employee was in violation of several CTA workforce rules, including one that expressly prohibits the possession of a firearm. CTA is pursuing termination of this employee.

The CTA continues to work closely with the Chicago Police Department as they investigate last night's incident and the circumstances surrounding it.

The behavior of this one employee is not at all reflective of the thousands of hardworking, dedicated men and women who take pride in their work and responsibly perform their duties each day."