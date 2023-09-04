Van Gogh exhibit in Chicago ends summer run at Art Institute

If you've been thinking about buying tickets to the Art Institute of Chicago to see the much-anticipated "Van Gogh and the Avant-Garde: The Modern Landscape," it's now or never.

Monday marks the last day of the Van Gogh exhibit's four-month run at the Chicago art museum.

The exhibit features 75 works created between 1882 and 1890 by Vincent van Gogh and other Post-Impressionist artists, Georges Seurat, Paul Signac, Emile Bernard and Charles Angrand. Many of the pieces, according to the museum, are from private collections and "are rarely displayed."

"Twenty-five works are by Van Gogh, including paintings from three triptychs that will be shown together for the first time," the museum wrote about the exhibit earlier this year.

The pieces were created during a period when the artists "developed the styles we know them for today." Pieces on display show depictions of scenes along the Seine River and nearby landscapes.

"As Van Gogh remarked in a letter shortly before his arrival in Paris, 'the bringing together of extremes—the countryside as a whole and the bustle here [in the city]—gives me new ideas,'" the museum wrote.

Labor Day hours for the Art Institute of Chicago were listed as 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.