Unique Hershey-themed attraction coming to Water Tower Place next month

While candy lovers are likely already looking forward to October for sugary Halloween treats and celebrations, Chicago's Water Tower Place will have something sweet to be excited for as well.

Beginning Oct. 4, the shopping center will be hosting "Hershey Super Sweet Adventure," a "unique indoor play experience" that takes the season to a step beyond a pop-up retail store.

The experience will take guests into multiple workshop zones based on some of Hershey's most popular treats, including Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Hershey's Kisses chocolates, Twizzlers and Jolly Ranchers, among others.

The Hershey Super Sweet Adventure will run at Water Tower Place from Oct. 4-17, with tickets available for $24 each here.

Guests can take in the sweets of the season from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday and Sunday, as well as from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. The "closing" time marks when last entry for the experience on that given day will be.

Among the activities available include The Share Shop, where guests can create their own Hershey's Kisses wrappers, as well as the Jolly Ranchers Flavor Intensification Station, where you can challenge your sense of smell at the flavor sensors.

More information on the upcoming event can be found here.