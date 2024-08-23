UIC officials warn of potentially long lines amid shortened move-in time for freshman due to DNC

Students at the University of Illinois-Chicago will have a shortened move-in period this August thanks to the Democratic National Convention this week -- and school officials are warning of potentially long lines.

Due to the close scheduling of the convention in Chicago, what used to be a four-day process has been condensed to three days, despite enrollment numbers back above pre-COVID levels, according to the university.

"There might be a few longer lines," executive director of campus housing at UIC, Keith Ellis, said.

Ellis also noted that the school is extending the hours to move-in each day to help alleviate the congestion.

Just under 1400 freshman are expected to move-in on campus this year, with the first move-in date set for Friday. All told, around 3,500 students will live on campus.

"A little nervous but excited to be on campus," said freshman student Yajay Savani from Bartlett.

"The first time is always hard. The last time is hard too. So I'm going to be an empty nester," Nisha Savani told NBC Chicago as she drops her youngest child off at the school.

Martin Juarez, however, is new to the college drop-off. He drove up from Arkansas to help move his daughter in.

"A lot of different mixed emotions. I'm terrified, I'm excited, I'm happy, sad," Juarez said.

Move-in day for mostly first-year students runs Friday until 2 p.m. Moving will also take place Saturday and Sunday.