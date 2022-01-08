U.S. Rep. Sean Casten Tests Positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, a democrat from Downers Grove, has tested positive for COVID-19, the lawmaker said in a statement Saturday.

Casten, 50, said he was "fortunate to only have mild symptoms," adding he previously received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as well as a booster shot.

The 6th district congressman said he is in isolation and will follow required health protocols "to keep his family, staff and community safe."

A scientist and entrepreneur, Casten was first elected to Congress in 2018 and is serving his second term.