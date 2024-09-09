Illinois residents will have one final chance to see Union Pacific's 4014 Big Boy steam engine before the locomotive sets off for its next destination.

The classic train stopped in three Illinois communities in recent days - Sterling, Rochelle and Watseka - as part of its 10-state "Heartland of America" tour.

Ahead of its public debut in Rochelle on Sunday, extensive traffic delays and backups were reported. Photos posted on social media showed traffic backups and a number of people who attempted to beat the traffic and walk along the road to the viewing.

Big Boy was the star of the show in Watseka as crowds upon crowds waited hours to see the locomotive up-close.

According to officials, Big Boy No. 4014 is one of 25 built in the 1940s to handle the steep grades in Utah's Wasatch Mountain Range during World War II. It is just one of eight to survive, and the only one that remains in operation today.

The classic steam engine draws everywhere it goes, including some repeat visitors.

"I think it's pretty awesome," one resident said. "People have been really excited for the last week and a half around here. Haven't seen that for a while. Everybody just kind of lets life go by. This moment our population is doubled, it's fun."

Following its stop in Watseka on Monday night, the train was set to depart for Nokomis, approximately 50 miles southeast of Springfield. For anyone considering making the drive, Big Boy will be at the community's Maple Street crossing for public viewing between 12:15 and 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday.