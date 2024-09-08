Traffic backups reported as Union Pacific's Big Boy steam engine stops in Rochelle

Extensive traffic delays and backups occurred on Sunday as train enthusiasts flocked to Rochelle to catch a glimpse of Union Pacific's Big Boy steam engine.

Photos posted on social media showed traffic backups and a number of people who attempted to beat the traffic and walk along the road to the viewing.

As part of its "Heartland of America" tour, which started in August, the iconic steam engine is traveling across 10 states. The train made its first of four stops in Illinois on Friday before parking in Rochelle for the weekend. Union Pacific employees and their families were treated to a special viewing on Saturday, while members of the public could stop by from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Widespread interest and heavy traffic prompted Rochelle police to issue an alert on social media.

"There are a lot of visitors today for the Big Boy viewing," police said in a Facebook post. "Please avoid Jack Dame Dr unless you are making your way to the Union Pacific Rail Yard. Traffic is moving at a good speed, and there is plenty of parking at Global III therefore if you can avoid walking it’s suggested since there are no sidewalks. Also note that there are several retention ponds therefore there is no direct access point once you get into the Union Pacific yard. We ask that everyone drive with caution as we have officers and volunteers assisting with traffic."

If you're hoping to see the train, you're not out of luck. There's another viewing opportunity on Monday morning in Rochelle - followed by two others in Illinois.

Here's when and where you can see Big Boy:

Sept. 9 – Rochelle , 8:45 – 9:00 a.m. CT, Rochelle Railroad Park, 124 N. 9th St.

, 8:45 – 9:00 a.m. CT, Rochelle Railroad Park, 124 N. 9th St. Sept. 9 – Watseka , 5:00 – 5:30 p.m. CT, North St. Crossing

, 5:00 – 5:30 p.m. CT, North St. Crossing Sept. 10 – Nokomis, 12:15 – 12:45 p.m. CT, Maple St. Crossing