Trump Hotel Chicago, Deer Path Inn Rank on Tripadvisor's 2023 ‘Top 25 Hotels' List

Chicago residents are well aware that they don't need to leave town to enjoy a fantastic hotel experience. Now, residents of one Chicago suburb can claim the same.

According to a press release, one hotel in Chicago and one suburban inn have made onto Tripadvisor's "Top 25 Hotels" in the United States as part of its newly released 2023 "Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Hotel Awards" report.

According to the report, hotels and inns across 10 categories are selected for awards based on a "high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions" from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period. The press release goes on to say that these elite awards are exclusively granted to hotels that have met Tripadvisor's strict trust and safety standards.

"Fewer than 1% of Tripadvisor’s 8 million listings are awarded Best of the Best, signifying the highest level of excellence in hospitality," the release says

While the hotel The Perry Hotel in Savannah Georgia nabbed the No. 1 spot in the "Top Hotels" category, the Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago landed at No. 13. The hotel, located at 401 N Wabash Ave., boasts an average 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor, with more than 4,500 reviews. According to the rankings, the hotel's pet-friendly accommodations are some of the hotel's top-rated amenities.

The hotel also landed on the rankings for the "Best of the Best Luxury Hotels," category, at No. 6.

Wrapping up the Top Hotels" list at No. 25 was the Deer Path Inn, a historic hotel located in suburban Lake Forest.

But Chicago and Illinois hotels didn't just make it rank in the "Top Hotels" category. The CitizenM Chicago Downtown Hotel, located in The Loop, secured the 4th position in the "Hottest New Hotels" category. In Galena, the Aldrich Guest House claimed the 17th spot on the Travelers' Choice ranking for "Best B&Bs and Inns.

In the "Best Small Hotels" category, The Guesthouse, a boutique hotel located at 4872 N. Clark St. in Chicago, captured the 20th spot.

Find the complete 2023 report and rankings here.