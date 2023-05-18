Looking to plan your summer vacation or maybe even staycation?

You might want to check out a few Chicago hotels named on Yelp's recent list of top 100 places to stay in 2023. But for those looking to get out a little farther, the top hotel in the country is also right here in the Midwest, according to the ranking.

The list, which includes "highly-rated hotels, inns, campgrounds, guesthouses, resorts and stays based on ratings and reviews from the Yelp community," was released Wednesday and features three Chicago locations.

The top-ranking city spot was Sable at Navy Pier Chicago, which made the list at no. 14.

The next area hotel to make the cut was The Rose Hotel Chicago O'Hare, which came in no. 33, followed by Hotel Blake at no. 58.

The top-rated hotel on the list sits in Indiana, however.

Indianapolis' Bottleworks Hotel, "a converted soda bottling factory turned art deco masterpiece in the city’s reimagined downtown district," took the no. 1 spot this year.

"According to Yelp reviews, the hotel makes guests feel truly pampered, and features top on-site amenities, including a movie theater, bowling alley for the kiddos, spa & yoga studio, and a bespoke cocktail bar for the perfect nightcap," the ranking states.

Other Midwest locations on the list include the Pinemark Hotel in Missouri at no. 20, Indianapolis' Ironworks Hotel at no. 27 and Milwaukee's Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel at no. 76.

Yelp said the list was created using factors like total volume and ratings of reviews from January 2021 through May 2023.

See the full ranking here.