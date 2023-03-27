Where's Illinois' Best Eggs Benedict? Not in Chicago, Yelp List Says

It's the most important meal of the day, and sometimes the richest, depending on your go-to order.

And while there are no shortage of highly rated breakfast and brunch places across Chicago, you might have to venture further out to find the best eggs benedict in Illinois.

According to a new list from Yelp, the best eggs benedict -- one of the most popular, and most indulgent, breakfast dishes out there -- in Illinois, is not found one of the many famous breakfast joints within city limits.

Instead, it's about 130 miles southwest of Chicago.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"We rounded up the list of the top eggs Benedict in every state," the review site says says, using data and rankings from a variety of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning "eggs Benedict."

According to the list, the best Bennies in Illinois can be found at Fort Jesse Cafe in Normal, Illinois.

Of the cafe's 497 reviews on Yelp, nearly 50 of them mention the word "benedict." The majority of those come with five stars. And while the restaurant's online menu lists only three Benedicts available -- BBQ Benedict, Chicken and Waffles Eggs Benedict, and a Traditional Eggs Benedict -- a handful of reviews mention others.

"Had crab cake eggs Benedict for lunch today and it was awesome," one reads, followed by others mentioning a mac and cheese Benedict, and a lobster Benedict.

Another breaks down the science and creativity behind one particular breakfast Bennie mashup

"The cheeseburger benedict was pretty unique," another says. "It was well designed and executed. Hats off to the creator of this dish because it had all the elements of a cheeseburger while still maintaining that breakfast taste of an eggs benedict."

Fort Jesse is located at 1531 Fort Jesse Rd #1. You can view Yelp's full list of the "Top Eggs benedict in Every State" here.