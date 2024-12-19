Triple homicide suspect fatally shot by Berwyn police after home invasion

A man suspected in a triple homicide in downstate Illinois was fatally shot by suburban Chicago police late Wednesday night following a home invasion in which he killed two dogs, police said.

Authorities said Berwyn police responded at approximately 11:38 p.m. Wednesday to the 1800 block of Home Avenue for reports of a man armed with a gun.

Upon arrival, police said the man fled on foot and successfully escaped the two responding police officers before forcing his way into a home in the 1800 block of Wenonah Avenue, where he fatally shot two dogs.

Officials said the man then fled eastbound into a yard in the 1800 block of Home Avenue, where officers initially responded. Police said the man then ignored officers' commands to stop before firing several rounds towards responding officers.

According to authorities, the responding officers returned fire, fatally striking the suspect. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Police confirmed the man was suspected of a triple homicide that occurred earlier in the day in Mahomet, which is located approximately 10 miles northwest of Champaign in downstate Illinois.

According to Illinois State Police, the triple homicide occurred earlier that evening, just after 9:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of Riverside Drive.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact Berwyn police at (708)749-6564. There was no further information available.