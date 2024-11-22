Air travel

Traveling for thanksgiving? It might take you longer to get to your gate at these airports. Here's why

By Kevin Williams, CNBC and NBC Chicago Staff

Air travelers, some with face masks and others without, use the moving walkway toward their gate at Midway International Airport in Chicago, Tuesday April 19, 2022. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Millions of Americans are preparing to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, with the Transportation Security Administration anticipating possibly record-breaking air travel in the coming week.

For those making their way to the airports, the sight of moving walkways is a staple across the country, helping passengers move through oftentimes expansive terminals at a quicker pace.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

However, several large airports across the country have taken steps to remove the walkways, with more following suit.

Citing space, maintenance issues and high costs, airports in Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Las Vegas and Orlando are among those that have removed some or all of their moving walkways in recent years, according to CNBC.

While moving walkways are utilized by passengers to move quicker through the terminal, some airport stores also see lost business opportunities with customers that pass by without a chance to shop.

Following suit with larger airports, the Northwest Arkansas National Airport Authority voted to remove the walkways from their terminal. The airport, located near Bentonville and Fayetteville, is known for its proximity to the Walmart headquarters.

Though some airports have moved to remove the walkways, others, such as airports in Tampa, Norfolk and Denver, have acted to add or upgrade their walkways, instead.

Local

Retail 5 mins ago

Urban Outfitters taps Gurnee Mills for its newest store concept — 1 of only 3 in the country

Holidays 57 mins ago

Canadian Pacific 2024 Holiday Train will make 4 stops in Illinois. Here's when and where

While some officials have expressed concerns over lost store sales due to the presence of moving walkways, officials at Denver International Airport at CNBC said the large airport prioritizes passenger mobility.

Denver International Airport has no plans to join other airports in removing its sidewalks. "We are a large airport and know they have an important role in passenger mobility," spokeswoman Stacey Stegman told CNBC.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Stegman also said the airport's placing of the moving walkways has helped alleviate concerns over hampering business at stores throughout the terminals.

"The design of Denver International Airport is such that our moving walkways run where our gates are located. Concessions are grouped at the ends of the walkways, so that isn't an issue for us," she said.   

United Airlines previously removed the moving walkways inside its terminal at O'Hare International Airport in 2015, though the walkway that connects Concourse B with Concourse C remains.

This article tagged under:

Air travel
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us