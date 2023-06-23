The 2023 Chicago Pride Parade steps off Sunday, marking the city's biggest pride month event and rounding out the first weekend of the summer season, but whether you're going or not, there are some things you might want to know for getting around or to the parade.

Here's a look at what to expect for parking, transportation, driving and more:

Street Closures and Parade Route

Set to start at 12 p.m., the parade will march through the city's Northalsted, Lakeview, Uptown and Lincoln Park neighborhoods. The route will take off from the Broadway and Montrose corner, proceeding south on Broadway, south on Halsted, east on Belmont, south on Broadway, and then east on Diversey to its final destination on Cannon Drive.

Street closures are expected as early as early as 8 a.m. with parade route closures beginning as early as 9:30 a.m. Closures include Montrose, Irving Park and Wellington at Broadway and Addison, Grace and Roscoe at Halsted. Streets are expected to fully reopen by 8 p.m.

The following streets will be closed for the parade:

Montrose between Clark Street and Clarendon

Irving Park Road between Sheridan and Clarendon

Halsted between Irving Park Road and Belmont

Belmont between Clark and Broadway

Broadway between Belmont and Diversey

Diversey between Clark and Sheridan

Pedestrians will be able to cross at the following locations:

Montrose at Broadway

Irving Park at Broadway

Wellington at Broadway

Barry at Broadway

Addison at Halsted

Grace at Halsted

Aldine at Halsted

Cornelia at Halsted

CTA

Public transportation is highly recommended as parking restrictions will be strictly enforced in the area as early as 5:00 a.m. on Sunday morning for the assembly area at Broadway and Montrose and along the parade route.

CTA bus reroutes will also be in effect due to street closures and include the following routes:

8 Halsted

22 Clark

36 Broadway

76 Diversey

77 Belmont

78 Montrose

151 Sheridan

152 Addison

Metra

Metra has added trains to several lines for Sunday's event.

The agency announced it will add trains to its BNSF, Union Pacific North, Union Pacific Northwest and Union Pacific West lines.

Two extra inbound and two extra outbound trains will be added to the BNSF Line schedule Sunday, while both the UP North and the UP West lines will add two extra morning inbound trains and one extra evening train. On the UP Northwest Line, one extra inbound train will be added to the schedule.

Where you can walk through

The parade also offers eight cross-over streets for pedestrians throughout the parade:

Montrose Ave. at Broadway St.

Irving Park Rd. at Broadway St.

Wellington Ave. at Broadway St.

Barry Ave at Broadway St.

Addison St. at Halsted St.

Grace St. at Halsted St.

Aldine St. at Halsted St.

Cornelia Ave. at Halsted St.

Parking Restrictions

Parking restrictions will also be in effect during the parade and Chicago officials warned they will be "strictly enforced."

Restrictions begin at 5 a.m. Sunday while assembly begins.

Restrictions will be in effect all along the route and through the area of Montrose and Broadway. Residents and drivers are urged to monitor signage before parking.