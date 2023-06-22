Chicago Pride Parade street closures set for this weekend

Sunday marks 52 years of Chicago’s Pride Parade and one last large celebration to close out Pride Month, and with hundreds of thousands of attendees, numerous road closures are planned for the event.
The parade will march through the city's Northalsted, Lakeview, Uptown and Lincoln Park neighborhoods, and will step off at noon Sunday.
The route will take off from the Broadway and Montrose corner before proceeding south on Broadway, south on Halsted, east on Belmont, south on Broadway, and then east on Diversey to its final destination on Cannon Drive.
Both residents and attendees should anticipate street closures as early as early as 8 a.m. with parade route closures beginning as early as 9:30 a.m., according to Chicago officials.
The following streets will be closed for the parade:
Montrose between Clark Street and Clarendon
Irving Park Road between Sheridan and Clarendon
Halsted between Irving Park Road and Belmont
Belmont between Clark and Broadway
Broadway between Belmont and Diversey
Diversey between Clark and Sheridan
Pedestrians will be able to cross at the following locations:
Montrose at Broadway
Irving Park at Broadway
Wellington at Broadway
Barry at Broadway
Addison at Halsted
Grace at Halsted
Aldine at Halsted
Cornelia at Halsted
More information can be found on the city's website.