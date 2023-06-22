Chicago Pride Parade street closures set for this weekend

Sunday marks 52 years of Chicago’s Pride Parade and one last large celebration to close out Pride Month, and with hundreds of thousands of attendees, numerous road closures are planned for the event.

The parade will march through the city's Northalsted, Lakeview, Uptown and Lincoln Park neighborhoods, and will step off at noon Sunday.

The route will take off from the Broadway and Montrose corner before proceeding south on Broadway, south on Halsted, east on Belmont, south on Broadway, and then east on Diversey to its final destination on Cannon Drive.

Both residents and attendees should anticipate street closures as early as early as 8 a.m. with parade route closures beginning as early as 9:30 a.m., according to Chicago officials.

The following streets will be closed for the parade:

Montrose between Clark Street and Clarendon

Irving Park Road between Sheridan and Clarendon

Halsted between Irving Park Road and Belmont

Belmont between Clark and Broadway

Broadway between Belmont and Diversey

Diversey between Clark and Sheridan

Pedestrians will be able to cross at the following locations:

Montrose at Broadway

Irving Park at Broadway

Wellington at Broadway

Barry at Broadway

Addison at Halsted

Grace at Halsted

Aldine at Halsted

Cornelia at Halsted

More information can be found on the city's website.