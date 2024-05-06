What time does the Met Gala start? What to know about fashion's biggest night of the year

Fashion's biggest night is nearly here.

The Met Gala, held each year in the evening on the first Monday in May, officers celebrities the most prestigious of red-carpeted runways to showcase the glamorous, and sometimes peculiar work of renowned costume designers.

Last year's highlight was Rihanna making a very fashionably late entrance wearing a Valentino gown with giant white flowers that covered her torso and baby bump, and a cape that blanketed many of the famed Met steps.

The extravagant black-tie affair brings out the most unusual of outfits and accessories. It's where Doja Cat dressed as an actual cat, where Jared Leto held a lifelike replica of his own head, and where Katy Perry once showed up as a cheeseburger and another year wore angel wings that were so large she had to arrive in a convertible.

Katy Perry is looking back at her past Met Gala looks, and the singer revealed the one regret she has about wearing an iconic cheeseburger look back in 2019.

It's where attendees abide by a themed dress code, and flashbulbs light the room and money is raised for a related cause.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Met Gala.

What time does the Met Gala start?

The 2024 Met Gala is on Monday, May 6. Guest arrivals are scheduled from 5:30 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET.

Where is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala will be held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

When did the Met Gala start?

The first Met Gala was held in December of 1948 at the Waldorf Astoria in Manhattan. The event was a midnight dinner that cost $50 to attend, according to TIME.

Who is hosting the Met Gala?

The hosts of the 2024 Met Gala will be Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya. Last year's hosts were Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Anna Wintour.

What is the Met Gala theme?

The 2024 Met Gala is called “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” which is the name of the Costume Institute’s spring 2024 exhibition. The exhibition will be based on unique garments from four centuries ago that will be reborn for those who see them.

The "sleeping beauties" are actually treasured and extremely fragile garments in the museum’s collection that will be on display in a series of galleries.

What is the Met Gala dress code?

The dress code for the 2024 Met Gala is "The Garden of Time" -- which is inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story that features the beauty and eventual destruction of a garden of flowers.

Last year's dress code was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which was a tribute to the late German designer.

Who is invited to the Met Gala?

The guest list for the invite-only Met Gala is one of the industry's best-kept secrets. So, no, we do not yet know if Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be attending.

How much does it cost to go to the Met Gala?

Those invited to the Met Gala can pay $75,000 for one ticket or $350,000 for a table, according to the New York Times. Celebrities, however, typically are not the ones paying their way into one of the grandest parties of the year. They are often invited by brands that purchase the tickets.

What does the Met Gala raise money for?

The Met Gala is a fundraiser benefiting The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

Last year's event raised nearly $22 million, according to the New York Times.

How do you watch the Met Gala?

The Met Gala arrivals will also be live-streamed on Vogue.com.

"New York Live" will have a special edition from 6-7 p.m. ET on the NBC New York News streaming channel. Live coverage will continue at 7 p.m. on E!, a live stream of which will also be available on Peacock.

