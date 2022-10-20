Time Is Running Out to Get Your Halloween ‘Boo Bucket' at McDonald's

A Halloween treat first introduced by McDonald's in the 1980's has been brought back this fall after a long absence, but time is running out to get one for yourself.

The Halloween pails, known as "Boo Buckets", were first introduced by the chain in 1986. After being a staple of spooky season for several years, the buckets "vanished for a while."

The iconic buckets, which come in green, orange and white, returned to McDonald's restaurants on Oct. 18. The pails will only be available through Oct. 31, while supplies last. However, that's not the only McDonald's deadline quickly approaching.

One day before that, Oct. 30, is the final day McDonald's new, limited edition Adult Happy meals are available for purchase. While those don't come with a Halloween bucket, they are accompanied by other treats, as well as a $12.29 price tag -- although some are listed on eBay for as much as $300,000.

How to Get a McDonald's Halloween Pail

If you're looking to get one - whether for yourself, children or grandchildren - it's pretty easy.

All you'll have to do is purchase a Happy Meal and choose from either a hamburger, cheeseburger or chicken nuggets. Your meal will be delivered in the pail, which you'll get instead of a typical Happy Meal toy.

Even after Halloween comes and goes, your pail can still serve a purpose.

McDonald's shared a photo showing some of the creative ways you can put your pail to good use and "keep their spooky spirit alive" long past October.

Suggestions include creating planters, turning the pails into drums and even using them as home décor.