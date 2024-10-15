Tickets for Christkindlmarket special events in Chicago, Aurora now on sale

Those interested in attending special events at Christkindlmarket in Chicago and Aurora can now secure their spot.

Tickets for events such as the Holiday Ornament Glassblowing Workshop and the German & Austrian Wine Tasting at RiverEdge Park in Aurora and the 'Twas the Night Before Christkindlmarket event at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago went on sale Friday.

On top of those offerings, a new option was created solely for guests at the Chicago Christkindlmarket. Every Friday through Sunday, guests can enjoy "an educational but fun guided tour" before the market opens to the public, according to a news release.

Information on each of the special events can be found below:

Chicago

Christkindlmarket Preview Party - Twas the Night Before Christkindlmarket: Guests can get a preview of the market from 5-8:30 p.m. on Nov. 21, the day before its official opening. Ticket holders can enjoy exclusive early access to market vendors, foods, and beverages. General Admission tickets are available online for $88.

Culture & Cheer Tours - 10:15 - 11 a.m. every Friday through Sunday - Guests can educational but fun guided tour from 10:15 to 11am before the market opens to the public. The ticket includes a goodie bag filled with a variety of Christkindlmarket treats, including one of the souvenir boot mugs and a hot chocolate voucher. Visitors will dive into the rich history of the market, learn about the vendors, German holiday traditions and language, according to the market. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite for $45.

Aurora

German & Austrian Wine Tasting - Skydeck - Dec. 7 and 21 - Wine enthusiasts are invited to an evening of indulgence with a curated selection of German and Austrian hot and cold wines. Tickets are available on Eventbrite for $42.

Holiday Glassblowing Ornament Making - Every Thursday through Sunday initially then daily from Dec. 12-23 - Spots can be reserved online for $40.

Children's Lantern Parade - Dec. 6 and 14 - Tickets will go on sale on Eventbrite within the next couple of weeks.

Tickets will go on sale on Eventbrite within the next couple of weeks. Lederhosen Nutcracker Scavenger Hunt: Matching this year’s nut cracker mug, there will be little nutcracker statues spread out throughout the Aurora market for a free scavenger hunt with prizes.

Lederhosen Nutcracker Scavenger Hunt: Matching this year's nut cracker mug, there will be little nutcracker statues spread out throughout the Aurora market for a free scavenger hunt with prizes.