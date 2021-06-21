chicago power outages

Thousands Remain Without Power After Tornado, Storms Hit Parts of Chicago Area

According to figures issued Monday morning from ComEd, 19,806 customers were affected by power outages.

More than 19,000 Commonwealth Edison customers remained without power Monday morning after severe thunderstorms and at least one tornado tore through the area on Sunday night.

ComEd said in a statement that crews are field-assessing damage and trying to restore power "as quickly as possible."

The utility said the best way to stay updated on outages is to keep an eye on the alerts portion of ComEd's website. Anyone who encounters a downed power line should immediately call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661).

Here are the numbers of customers without power as of 8:21 a.m.:

Cook County: 8,950

DeKalb County: 105

DuPage County: 9,316

Kane County: 687

LaSalle County: 56

Will County: 347

Massive storms and at least one "confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado" tore through the Chicago area late Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service, leaving a path of damage and destruction in its wake.

