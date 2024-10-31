Things to do in Chicago this weekend, Oct. 31 – Nov. 3

‘Little Shop of Horrors’

WHAT: Music Theater Works' ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ is a sci-fi horror-comedy-meets-love story meets rock musical

WHERE: North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL

WHEN: Runs through Nov. 17th

‘Shrek the Musical’

WHAT: Tony Award-winning duo Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire deliver a more intimate and engaging experience of ‘Shrek the Musical’.

WHERE: Genesee Theatre, 203 N Genesee St, Waukegan, IL

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 2, 2 p.m.

‘Pericles’

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

WHAT: The Royal Shakespeare Company’s, ‘Pericles’ is a mystical adventure exploring themes of redemption and forgiveness.

WHERE: Chicago Shakespeare Theater, 800 East Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Runs through Dec. 7th

26th annual National Quatro Festival

WHAT: The Puerto Rican Arts Alliance presents, "La Magia del Cuatro y Güiro" (The Magic of the Cuatro and Güiro) for its 26th Annual National Cuatro Festival.

WHERE: Harris Theater, 205 E Randolph St, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 2rd, 7 p.m.

Chicago Pizza Summit

WHAT: Chicago’s love for pizza on full display at the Chicago Pizza Summit, with deep dish, thin crust and other pizza inspired cuisine.

WHERE: The Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club, 1750 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 3, noon and 4 p.m.

New Second City show!

WHAT: in the time-honored tradition of The Second City, audiences can watch and participate in the process of creating sketches, songs and even the title of the 48th revue, "Best Kept Secret: Tell Everyone"

WHERE: 230 W North Ave, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Ongoing

Comedian Sarah Silverman

WHAT: Funny lady Sarah Silverman brings her brand of comedy to The Chicago Theatre for one show only.

WHERE: 175 N State St, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m.

‘Elementos del Alma: A 'Día de los Muertos' Experience’

WHAT: Celebrating human connection through art and laughter with ‘Elementos del Alma: A 'Día de los Muertos' Experience’ at Urban Theatre Company

WHERE: 2620 W Division St, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m.

Concert & Dance Party with The B-52’s

WHAT: Rock out with The B-52’s at their Day of the Dead Dance Party

WHERE: Riviera Theatre, 4746 N Racine Ave, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m.

KC & the Sunshine Band: Party Zone Tour

WHAT: Take a trip down memory lane with KC & The Sunshine Band.

WHERE: The Venue at Horseshoe Hammond, 777 Casino Center Dr, Hammond, IN

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m.

Stevie Wonder in Concert

WHAT: Stevie Wonder closes out his “Sing Your Song as we Fix Our Nations’ Broken Heart’ Tour in Chicago .

WHERE: United Center, 1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago IL

WHEN: Saturday, Nov 2, 8 p.m.