Things to do in Chicago this weekend, Oct. 31 – Nov. 3

‘Little Shop of Horrors’
WHAT: Music Theater Works' ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ is a sci-fi horror-comedy-meets-love story meets rock musical
WHERE: North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL
WHEN: Runs through Nov. 17th
‘Shrek the Musical’
WHAT: Tony Award-winning duo Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire deliver a more intimate and engaging experience of ‘Shrek the Musical’.
WHERE: Genesee Theatre, 203 N Genesee St, Waukegan, IL
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 2, 2 p.m.
‘Pericles’
WHAT: The Royal Shakespeare Company’s, ‘Pericles’ is a mystical adventure exploring themes of redemption and forgiveness.
WHERE: Chicago Shakespeare Theater, 800 East Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL
WHEN: Runs through Dec. 7th
26th annual National Quatro Festival
WHAT: The Puerto Rican Arts Alliance presents, "La Magia del Cuatro y Güiro" (The Magic of the Cuatro and Güiro) for its 26th Annual National Cuatro Festival.
WHERE: Harris Theater, 205 E Randolph St, Chicago, IL
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 2rd, 7 p.m.
Chicago Pizza Summit
WHAT: Chicago’s love for pizza on full display at the Chicago Pizza Summit, with deep dish, thin crust and other pizza inspired cuisine.
WHERE: The Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club, 1750 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL
WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 3, noon and 4 p.m.
New Second City show!
WHAT: in the time-honored tradition of The Second City, audiences can watch and participate in the process of creating sketches, songs and even the title of the 48th revue, "Best Kept Secret: Tell Everyone"
WHERE: 230 W North Ave, Chicago, IL
WHEN: Ongoing
Comedian Sarah Silverman
WHAT: Funny lady Sarah Silverman brings her brand of comedy to The Chicago Theatre for one show only.
WHERE: 175 N State St, Chicago, IL
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m.
‘Elementos del Alma: A 'Día de los Muertos' Experience’
WHAT: Celebrating human connection through art and laughter with ‘Elementos del Alma: A 'Día de los Muertos' Experience’ at Urban Theatre Company
WHERE: 2620 W Division St, Chicago, IL
WHEN: Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m.
Concert & Dance Party with The B-52’s
WHAT: Rock out with The B-52’s at their Day of the Dead Dance Party
WHERE: Riviera Theatre, 4746 N Racine Ave, Chicago, IL
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m.
KC & the Sunshine Band: Party Zone Tour
WHAT: Take a trip down memory lane with KC & The Sunshine Band.
WHERE: The Venue at Horseshoe Hammond, 777 Casino Center Dr, Hammond, IN
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m.
Stevie Wonder in Concert
WHAT: Stevie Wonder closes out his “Sing Your Song as we Fix Our Nations’ Broken Heart’ Tour in Chicago .
WHERE: United Center, 1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago IL
WHEN: Saturday, Nov 2, 8 p.m.