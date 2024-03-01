Things to do in Chicago this weekend: Monster Jam, Chicago Polar Plunge and more

Jump in Lake Michigan for a good cause: Chicago Polar Plunge

WHAT: The 24th annual Chicago Polar Plunge raises funds to support Special Olympics/Special Children’s Charities

WHERE: North Avenue Beach, 1601 N. Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive

WHEN: March 1, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

P.S.! Watch NBC 5 Traffic Reporter Kye Martin get dropped into the dunk tank not once, but twice early Thursday morning in honor of the Chicago Polar Plunge

Gigantic Trucks: Monster Jam

WHAT: Monster Jam is a motorsports experience where 12,000-pound trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill.

WHERE: Allstate Arena, 1601 N. Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive

WHEN: March 1 – March 3

Kicking off St. Patrick’s Day season: Trinity Irish Dance Company

WHAT: Chicago’s own internationally-renowned Trinity Irish Dance Company is rooted in tradition yet forward-looking and ever evolving.

WHERE: Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive

WHEN: March 3

MORE: New ‘Flyover' attraction to launch at Navy Pier Friday, offering a unique view of Chicago

Unique Stories: The Chicago Irish Film Festival

WHAT: The Chicago Irish Film Festival shines a light on filmmakers who are passionate about storytelling.

WHERE: Various venues

WHEN: Thru March 10

Dancers Celebrate Sting: ‘Message in a Bottle’

WHAT: ‘Message In A Bottle' is a dance theatre production set to the music of 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting.

WHERE: Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Thru March 3

Coming-of-Age-Tale ‘Billy Elliot: the Musical’

WHAT: Originally nominated for 15 Tony Awards and a winner of ten, including Best Musical, ‘Billy Elliot: the Musical’ is set to the music of Elton John

WHERE: Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd, Aurora IL

WHEN: Thru March 24

Extended! ‘The Band’s Visit’

WHAT: Winner of ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, ‘The Band’s Visit’, is about the unifying power of music.

WHERE: Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe, IL

WHEN: Thru March 24

Get your laugh on: Windy City Comedy Festival

WHAT: Windy City Comedy Festival, featuring Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Don "DC" Curry, Special K and Teddy Carpenter.

WHERE: Arie Crown Theater, 2301 South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago IL

WHEN: March 1

Neo Soul: Avery*Sunshine

WHAT: Avery*Sunshine is an American singer, songwriter and pianist.

WHERE: City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph Street

WHEN: Thru March 2

Back by Popular Demand: The Texas Tenors

WHAT: The Texas Tenors are a three-time Emmy Award-winning classical crossover, trio vocal group, are celebrating their 15th anniversary on this tour.

WHERE: McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage, Fawell and Park Boulevards, Glen Ellyn, IL

WHEN: March 2