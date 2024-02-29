New ‘Flyover' attraction to launch at Navy Pier Friday, offering a unique view of Chicago

An immersive new attraction that cost over $40 million to build will be taking flight at Navy Pier beginning this weekend, bringing a unique flight-like experience to Chicago for the first time.

The attraction, dubbed “Flyover” by designers, opens at Navy Pier on Friday, giving residents a fresh look at the city from the vantage point of a bird taking flight through Chicago.

According to a press release, the attraction will give viewers the feel of flight, complete with flight-motion seats, wind, mist, and various scents throughout the experience.

The exhibit will be located directly across from the Chicago Children's Museum at the west end of Navy Pier.

The “Flyover” includes up-close looks at numerous cultural and sports attractions around the city, giving riders a view that they’ve never seen before.

A 65-foot spherical screen completes the experience, which company officials describe as “complete sensory immersion.”

According to a press release, the experience transports 60 guests at a time, incorporating the latest drone technologies to offer a truly unique perspective of Chicago.

“Through this immersive storytelling experience, we wanted to capture the rich diversity of Chicagoans, their resiliency and the vibrant neighborhoods that weave the fabric of such an exceptional city,” COO Lisa Adams said in a statement.

Tickets start at $24.95 for adults and $14.95 for children age 11 and younger. Military discounts are also available, according to the company’s website. However, tickets are only $5 for Chicago Public Schools students.

Just as a heads-up to residents, the attraction is not to be confused with the Navy Pier Flyover, a CDOT project that created an elevated path over DuSable Lake Shore Drive for walking and biking along the Lakefront Trail near Navy Pier.