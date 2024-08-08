Chicago Air and Water Show

WHAT: The Chicago Air and Water Show is the largest FREE show of its kind in the country.

WHERE: North Avenue Beach

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 10, and Sunday, Aug. 11, with a rehearsal on Friday

Great American Lobster Fest

WHAT: The Great American Lobster Fest features live lobster flown in from the East Coast, live music, shopping and more.

WHERE: Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 10, and Sunday, Aug. 11

Northalsted Market Days

WHAT: Northalsted Market Days is a weekend-long live music street festival celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community.

WHERE: On Halsted between Belmont and Addison

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 10, and Sunday, Aug. 11

Printers Row Art Fest

WHAT: The 6th annual Printers Row Art Fest features thousands of works created by 95 artists and artisans, plus a Kids Art Zone and live music.

WHERE: 701 S. Dearborn St., Chicago

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 10, and Sunday, Aug. 11

Dance for Life 2024

WHAT: For the past 33 years, Dance for Life has showcased Chicago-based dance companies to raise money for the Chicago Dance Health Fund.

WHERE: Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive

WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10

Actress & Singer Idina Menzel

WHAT: Idina Menzel, best known as the voice of Elsa in Disney's FROZEN, brings her "Take Me or Leave Me" Tour to Chicago.

WHERE: Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9

Ellen's Last...Stand Up

WHAT: Ellen, the former host of the Ellen DeGeneres Show, is touring the country with what she's billing as her last hurrah.

WHERE: Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 (Sunday show was cancelled)

Indigo Girls + Melissa Ethridge

WHAT: Grammy Award winners Indigo Girls and Melissa Ethridge co-headline their rock- and folk-infused summer tour.

WHERE: Ravinia Festival, 201 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park

WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11

Metallica: M72 World Tour

WHAT: Heavy metal band Metallica's No Repeat Weekend includes two nights, two different sets and two different opening acts, in the round at the 50-yard line.

WHERE: Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr., Chicago

WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, and Sunday, Aug. 11

Bud Billiken Parade

WHAT: The Bud Billiken Parade is the oldest African American Parade in the country and marks a return to school after summer break.

WHERE: The parade kicks off on 39th and King Drive and travels south to Washington Park

WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10