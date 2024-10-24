13th Floor Haunted House Chicago

WHAT: 13th Floor Haunted House Chicago has been named one of the best haunted houses in the country.

WHERE: 5050 River Road, Schiller Park, IL

WHEN: Runs through Nov. 9

Chicago Seadog Haunted River Tour

WHAT: Cruise along the Chicago River and learn about the history of ghosts, spirits, scandals and sins with the Chicago Seadog Haunted River Tour.

WHERE: Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago

WHEN: Runs through Sunday, Oct. 27, and Halloween

Manual Cinema’s Frankenstein

WHAT: Manual Cinema's version of the classic Gothic tale, Frankenstein, combines shadow puppetry, cinematic techniques, sound effects and live music.

WHERE: Studebaker Theater, 410 S. Michigan Avenue, Fine Arts Building, Chicago

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 25 – Sunday, Oct. 27

Music Box of Horrors: The Dream Child!

WHAT: "The Music Box of Horrors: The Dream Child" film series features 10 scary films, which are billed as "wicked and unholy."

WHERE: The Music Box, 3733 N. Southport Ave., Chicago

WHEN: Runs through Oct. 31

Paul Bielatowicz’s Nosferatu Live

WHAT: Paul Bielatowicz's Nosferatu Live is a multimedia musical experience that breathes new life into the iconic 1922 silent horror film.

WHERE: The Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture, 2936 N. Southport Ave., Chicago

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 25-Saturday, Oct. 26

Night of 1,000 Jack-o'-Lanterns

WHAT: The Chicago Botanic Garden’s annual "Night of 1,000 Jack-o’-Lanterns" features live pumpkin-carving demos, haunted tales, eerie cartoons, seasonal fare and drinks.

WHERE: 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, IL

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 23-Sunday, Oct. 27

NMMA: Día de los Muertos Xicágo

WH: The National Museum of Mexican Art celebrates Día de los Muertos, a Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion.

WHERE: 1852 W. 19th St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Halloween at The Godfrey Chicago

WHAT: Enter the Silver Scream at I|O Godfrey, on the Godfrey's famous rooftop, for a party inspired by popular horror films.

WHERE: 127 W. Huron St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

PIFF the Magic Dragon

WHAT: Billed as "The Loser of America's Got Talent," PIFF the Magic Dragon is a magician and comedian live on tour.

WHERE: Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan, IL

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

CIFF: Chicago International Film Festival

WHAT: The 60th Chicago International Film Festival is the longest-running competitive film festival in the country.

WHERE: AMC NewCity, 1457 N. Halsted St, Chicago; Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State St., Chicago; Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport Ave., Chicago

WHEN: Through Sunday, Oct. 27

Red Clay Dance Company

WHAT: Red Clay Dance Company presents their fall series, "Turning Points," showcasing diversity and innovation of Afro-contemporary dance.

WHERE: Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St, Chicago

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25-Saturday, Oct. 26

Swedish House Mafia

WHAT: Swedish House Mafia, hosted by Will Ferrell, brings together an all-star lineup of House, EDM and DJs of ALL styles and surprise guests for a night you will not forget. It's a benefit for Cancer for College.

WHERE: Wintrust Arena, 200 E. Cermak Road, Chicago

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Sting 3.0 World Tour

WHAT: Musician and activist Sting brings his 3.0 World Tour to Chicago for several shows.

WHERE: Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr., Chicago

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 28-Saturday, Nov. 2

Harvest Fest

WHAT: Urban Growers Collective's annual Harvest Fest offers pumpkin decorating, arts and crafts, apple tastings, haunted tours, cooking demonstrations, bouquet making, and more.

WHERE: South Chicago Farm – Urban Growers Collective, 9000 S. Mackinaw, Chicago

WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26