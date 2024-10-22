Toys ‘R' Us to open first standalone store in Chicago area at suburban mall

The holiday shopping season is right around the corner, and children of the '80s and '90s in the Chicago area will get the opportunity to relive some memories as an iconic toy chain is opening their first standalone store at a suburban mall.

Toys "R" Us, which originally went bankrupt in 2018 prior to a revival in 2021, has primarily operated as pop-ups inside Macy's stores across the country since the brand's reemergence.

Though Toys "R" Us operates at several Macy's stores across the Chicago area, the beloved toy store will open its first standalone store in the region this weekend at Harlem Irving Plaza in suburban Norridge.

The 10,000 square-foot store will host Geoffrey the Giraffe at a grand opening ceremony on Oct. 26, with celebrations continuing throughout the weekend.

In-store activities this weekend are set to include face painting and balloon twisting, along with swag bags for the store's first 50 guests.

The store will officially open at 10 a.m. Saturday, and is located at 4104 North Harlem Avenue in Norridge.