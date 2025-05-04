Warmer temperatures and sunnier skies are coming in Chicago’s forecast, but Sunday’s forecast is a chilly and rainy one.

The day will start with plenty of clouds in the area, and rain will slowly start develop as a persistent low-pressure system over the Midwest spins precipitation back toward the Chicago area, according to forecast models.

That rain is expected to be light but steady during the afternoon and into the evening, and could even stick around into the morning on Monday.

High temperatures Sunday are expected to be in the low-50s in most of the Chicago area, though slightly warmer readings are possible in the far western parts of the region, including DeKalb and LaSalle counties.

Low temperatures overnight won’t change much, with readings in the upper-40s, but Monday should start to see some clearing skies and slightly warmer temperatures in the low-60s. The NBC 5 Storm Team forecast does show a slight chance of a stray shower or two during the day, but things should dry out considerably, and that’s going to hold for quite a while.

In fact, Monday marks the last time there is currently rain in the forecast for the rest of the week, with temperatures rapidly warming Tuesday back toward their seasonal averages in the upper-60s and low-70s. Wednesday will see similar readings, and though Thursday will see a brief cooldown, things are expected to warm back up heading to next weekend.

By Saturday temperatures are expected to rise into the low-70s, with skies once again mostly clear for a good spring weekend.

