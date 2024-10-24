Illinois' 1st ever ‘indoor slide park' opens in Chicago suburb

The "world's first indoor slide park" just opened a location in a Chicago suburb.

Slick City Action Park, located at 1830 Towne Center in North Aurora, opened earlier this month. The indoor slide park, described as a "waterless slide park" and the first of its kind in Illinois -- will host a grand opening celebration Oct. 29, officials said.

The indoor play park features a number of different "giant, dry slides" with various heights and speeds, a sport air court, and an area for younger children, an arcade, a zipline and more.

Tickets start at $13.99, the site said.

According to a press release, Slick City Action Park locations range from 31,000 to 56,000 square feet. While parts of the park are designed towards younger children, the park says its "revolutionary engineering" is designed for all ages, with a nearly 20% of its revenue coming from adults 18 and older."

Slick City Action Park aims to open 500 locations across the United States, with spots already open in Colorado, Texas and Arizona. More locations are planned for additional cities, including Chandler, Arizona, and Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, the release said.

More information about the park and hours can be found here.