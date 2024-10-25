A waterless, indoor slide park just opened in the Chicago suburbs -- and its filled with giant, colorful slides that aren't just for kids.

The 40,000 square-foot Slick City Action Park, located at 1830 Town Center in North Aurora, opened earlier this month. It's the first of its kind in Illinois, according to a press release, with eight huge dry slides, two air basketball courts, an air dodgeball court, a trapeze, zipline, jungle gyms, an arcade and more.

The slides range in length and speed, ranging from "Mega Launch," "Big Wave," "Avalanche" and "Cowabunga."

"Ready, set, launch!" a description of "Mega Launch" said. "Take sliding to new heights -- literally! Hold on tight for the ride of your life."

While parts of the park are designed towards younger children, the park says its "revolutionary engineering" is designed for all ages, with "nearly 20% of its revenue coming from adults 18 and older," a release said.

According to a spokesperson, the eight slides at the Aurora location are for those age four and up, with tickets starting at $13.99.

Slick City Action Park aims to open 500 locations across the United States, with spots already open in Colorado, Texas and Arizona. More locations are planned for additional cities, including Chandler, Arizona, and Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, the release said.

More information about the park and hours can be found here.

Here's a sneak peek into what the North Aurora location looks like: